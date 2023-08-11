Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market to Surpass 238.62 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Increasing Awareness Regarding Food Security

Westford, USA, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the integrated pest management pheromones market is experiencing a significant growth globally, primarily driven by the increasing demand in the agriculture sector. There is rising awareness and preference for biodegradable products for pest management, leading to a surge in the adoption of IPM pheromones. In addition, the shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly solutions in pest control practices is fueling the market's growth.

Integrated pest management (IPM) pheromones are crucial in environmentally friendly pest management approaches. IPM combines various practices and strategies to promote healthy crop growth while minimizing the use of pesticides. It integrates cultural practices, prevention measures, and mechanical, physical, biological, and chemical pest controls to prevent and suppress a wide range of pests effectively in the integrated pest management pheromones market.

Prominent Players in Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market

• BASF SE

• Syngenta AG

• Bayer AG

• DowDuPont Inc.

• FMC Corporation

• Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

• Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

• Suterra LLC

• Russell IPM Ltd.

• Isagro S.p.A.

• Trécé, Inc.

• Pherobank B.V.

• Bedoukian Research, Inc.

• Bioline AgroSciences Ltd.

• Certis Europe BV

• Koppert Biological Systems

• Scentry Biologicals, Inc.

• CBC (Europe) S.r.l.

• ATGC Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

• Agrisense BCS Ltd

Mating Disruption is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the Increasing Demand for Integrated Pest Management

The mating disruption segment held the largest market share in the global integrated pest management pheromones market 2022. This technique, implemented through artificial dispensers, confuses male insects, leading to delayed mating and reduced pest reproduction. Sex pheromones play a crucial role in preventing mating as they can effectively disrupt the mating behaviour of male insects, thereby impacting moth development.

The markets in the North America region have emerged as dominant players, accounting for a revenue share of over 41% in 2022. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for integrated pest management pheromones market in the agricultural sector.

Monitoring and Detection Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to the Growing Warning Detection Programs

The monitoring and detection segment is anticipated to experience significant growth during the forecast period in the integrated pest management pheromones market. This application method is considered the initial stage in pest management as it is crucial in determining the type and quantity of pests in a specific area. It is also recognized as an essential component of early warning detection programs.

Regional markets in Europe recognized as the second largest integrated pest management pheromones market, are expected to display a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2030. The region is witnessing a growing demand for integrated pest management (IPM) solutions, particularly in countries such as Spain, Italy, and the UK. The governments in these countries have taken significant steps to promote biodiversity and environmental conservation by adopting stringent regulations against the use of pesticides.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the integrated pest management pheromones market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market

FMC Corporation, a leading US agricultural sciences company, made a significant acquisition by purchasing BioPhero ApS, Danish company specializing in pheromone research and manufacturing, for $200 million in 2022. This strategic move positions FMC as a frontrunner in providing advanced and environmentally-friendly crop protection solutions. Integrating BioPhero's cutting-edge pheromone pest control technology into its product portfolio and research and development pipeline, FMC aims to strengthen its commitment to sustainable agriculture and enhance its offering of biologically produced solutions.

Recently, Provivi, a significant supplier of pheromone-based crop protection products, partnered with Syngenta Crop Protection, to introduce Nelvium. This innovative mating disruption product was jointly developed to address pest issues in rice cultivation more effectively and safely.

