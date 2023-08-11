Global Toothpaste Market: Meeting the Growing Demand for Oral Care

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Toothpaste Market: Analysis, Trends and Forecasts to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report presents a detailed analysis of the global toothpaste market, including key trends, growth drivers, market segmentation, and regional insights, with a forecast period extending up to 2028.

The global toothpaste market, valued at US$20.22 billion in 2022, is predicted to expand to US$25.55 billion by 2028. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of proper oral care regimes by individuals and the rising inclination towards maintaining oral health.

Key Market Segments:

By Type: The global toothpaste market can be segmented into four key categories: Whitening, Sensitive, Herbal, and Others. Whitening toothpaste dominated the market in 2022, primarily due to its ability to remove surface stains from enamel and the presence of key players like P&G and Colgate Palmolive. However, herbal toothpaste is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period (2023-2028) due to the demand for eco-friendly and healthier products that avoid synthetic chemicals found in conventional toothpaste.

By End User: The toothpaste market analysis based on end users reveals two main segments: Kids and Adults. Adults currently hold the highest share in the market, as they are more health-conscious and maintain a proper oral regime with regular brushing. However, the kids segment is expected to witness significant growth in the forecasted period as kids require specialized toothpaste to maintain good oral health, given their susceptibility to cavities at an early age.

By Distribution Channel: The toothpaste market can be segmented based on distribution channels into four categories: Hypermarkets, Retail Stores, Pharmacies, and Online Stores. Hypermarkets currently dominate the market, offering a wide range of toothpaste brands, flavors, and formulations. On the other hand, online stores are projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecasted period due to their convenience and accessibility, providing customer reviews and ratings for better purchasing decisions.

By Region: The global toothpaste market is divided into five major regions: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific holds the largest share of the global toothpaste market, driven by its high population density and growing demand for toothpaste and other oral care products. Countries like China, Japan, and India are significant contributors to the manufacturing and supply of toothpaste globally. North America is expected to witness significant growth, driven by the premiumization of dental care and increasing demand due to various oral diseases caused by high meat consumption.

Driving Factors and Future Trends:

The toothpaste market growth is primarily fueled by the increasing prevalence of oral health issues, rising disposable income, growing oral health consciousness, establishment of dental clinics in emerging economies, and rising urban population. Additionally, new trends like celebrity endorsements, biodegradable packaging, exotic new flavors, herbal oral care, premiumization, toothpaste tablets, and sugar-free options are expected to boost the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape and Key Players:

The global toothpaste market is fragmented, providing scope for consolidation as companies recognize the benefits of scale. Leading players such as Procter & Gamble Co., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Colgate-Palmolive, 3M Company, and others compete by innovating products with new features and endorsements.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x8cysl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.