Robotics Market Analysis: Technological Advancements and Medical Robotics Propel Global Robotics Market

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Robotics Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The robotics market is set to witness a remarkable expansion of USD 22.2 billion during the period 2022-2027, experiencing a robust CAGR of 7.71% throughout the forecast period. The comprehensive report sheds light on the market's size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis encompassing approximately 25 key players.

Emergence of Medical Robotics, Strict Health and Safety Regulations, and Technological Advancements to Propel Robotics Market

The report highlights key factors driving the robotics market, including the rising adoption of medical robotics, stringent health and safety regulations, and continuous technological innovations in robot hardware.

Segmentation of the Robotics Market

The robotics market is segmented based on application and end-user:

Application:

Industrial

Services

End-user:

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defense

Media and Entertainment

Others

Geographical Landscape:

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

South America

Adoption of Innovative Business Models and Government Initiatives to Spur Market Growth

The study identifies the adoption of innovative business models as a major driving force for the robotics market's growth in the coming years. Additionally, government initiatives in Europe to bolster the robotics industry and advancements in robotic system integration services are projected to create significant demand in the market.

Insights from Robust Vendor Analysis

The report provides in-depth vendor analysis to assist clients in enhancing their market position. It includes a detailed assessment of leading robotics market vendors, such as ABB Ltd., Clearpath Robotics Inc., Cyberdyne Inc., DENSO Corp., FANUC Corp., GEA Group AG, Honeywell International Inc., Intuitive Surgical Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., KION GROUP AG, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lely International NV, MIDEA Group, OMRON Corp., Relay Robotics Inc., SMP Robotics Systems Corp., Teradyne Inc., The Boeing Co., Zebra Technologies Corp., and Irobot Corp.

The analysis also encompasses upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth, enabling companies to strategize and seize future growth opportunities.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hax3un

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.