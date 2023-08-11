Endothelial Dysfunction Market to Reach $2.58Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 4.4% CAGR with Hypertension Segment Driving Growth During 2022-2028 | Report by The Insight Partners

Pune, India, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners latest study on “ Endothelial Dysfunction Market Size Report & Share, Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Cause, Test Type, and End User,” the market size is expected to grow from USD 1.99 billion in 2022 to $2.58 billion by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2028. By test type, the invasive tests segment held a larger market share in 2022 and the noninvasive tests segment is anticipated to grow with a higher CAGR during 2022 to 2028.





Global Endothelial Dysfunction Market – Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 1.99 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 2.58 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 198 No. of Tables 113 No. of Charts & Figures 80 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Cause, Test Type, and End User





Global Endothelial Dysfunction: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

ZOLL Medical Corp, Sphingo Tec GmbH, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, The Polymath Co, Endothelix Inc, Perimed AB, SMART Medical Ltd, Everist Health Inc, Alam Medical SaRl, and Medizinische Messtechnik GmbH among others are a few of the key companies operating in the endothelial dysfunction market. These companies adopt product innovation strategies to meet evolving customer demands, which allows them to maintain their endothelial dysfunction market share. A few of the recent developments in the global endothelial dysfunction market are mentioned below:

In April 2023 , Perimed signed an agreement with Lovell Government Services. Lovell’s customers are Federal, State, and Local Governments such as the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA), Defense Logistics Agency, and Department of Defense in the United States. With this agreement, Perimed gains an additional sales channel as Lovell will notify the company of any government contract opportunities within its field of business and bid on Perimed’s behalf.

In April 2021 , Berkeley Lab developed flow-mediated dilation device to monitor both endothelial function and endothelium-independent vasodilation.

In 2021 , Medizinische Messtechnik GmbH launched VasoScreen 1000. It is used for arterial vascular diagnosis on arms, legs, or the head.





Rising Incidences of High Cholesterol, Diabetes, And Obesity to Drive Global Endothelial Dysfunction Market Growth During 2022-2028:

Lifestyle changes lead to a rise in the incidences of diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia, and obesity, increasing the chances of endothelial dysfunction. However, these can be prevented through proactive monitoring, early diagnosis, and physical activity. Metabolic syndrome is a group of disorders that increases the risk of CAD, diabetes, high blood pressure, and other serious health problems. According to an article on "Metabolic syndrome," published in the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), metabolic diseases are widespread in the US. i.e., one in three adults suffers from metabolic syndrome. Type 2 diabetes is already a major public health problem and is increasingly rising among the children and young adults associated with obesity. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), diabetes was the direct cause of 1.5 million deaths in 2019, and 48% of all deaths from diabetes occurred before age 70. Another 460,000 deaths from kidney disease were caused by diabetes. Elevated blood sugar causes ~20% of cardiovascular deaths. According to the CDC, diabetes was the eighth leading cause of death in the US in 2020. Adults aged 50 years and older suffering from diabetes die 4.6 years earlier, develop disability 6–7 years earlier, and spend nearly 1–2 years or longer in a disabled state than adults without diabetes, causing diabetes endothelial dysfunction.

According to the WHO, ~38.2 million children under five were overweight or obese in 2019 worldwide. Of them, almost half were in Asia. Overweight and obesity, once considered a problem in high-income countries, is now increasing in low- and middle-income countries, particularly in urban areas. Hypertension is the leading cause of endothelial dysfunction and cardiovascular disease leading to premature death worldwide. The number of adults aged 30–79 with hypertension has increased from 650 million to 1.28 billion over the past 30 years, according to the first comprehensive global analysis of trends in the prevalence, detection, treatment, and control of hypertension among the population, headed by Imperial College London and WHO. In addition, according to the World Heart Federation, high cholesterol causes 4.4 million deaths annually. It is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke in both high- and low-income countries. According to the WHO, high cholesterol caused an estimated 2.6 million deaths in 2022. High cholesterol is one of the major contributors to disease burden in developed and developing countries and a risk factor for heart disease. Increased consumption of high-fat and high-sugar foods and physical immobility due to inactivity in different types of work, changing modes of transportation, and increasing urbanization all contribute to the growth of diseases such as diabetes, obesity, cholesterol, and high blood pressure. Therefore, the growing prevalence of such diseases is boosting the endothelial dysfunction market growth.





