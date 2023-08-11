Exploring the Future of Wine: Growing Prominence of Private-Label Brands, Rising Popularity of Organic and Natural Wine

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wine Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides comprehensive insights into the wine market, highlighting its current scenario, growth prospects, and key trends driving the industry forward.

The wine market is projected to experience substantial expansion, with a forecasted growth of USD 134.59 billion during the period 2022-2027, at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.45%. The report offers an in-depth analysis of market size, emerging trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering approximately 25 leading players in the industry.

Key Insights and Segmentation

The surge in online sales channels, coupled with the increasing application of wine in the food industry, and a growing awareness of the health benefits associated with wine consumption, are among the major factors propelling the market's growth. Additionally, the market is segmented based on distribution channels into Off-trade and On-trade, and by product type into Red, Fortified, White, and Sparkling wines.

Geographic Landscape

The report examines the global wine market across key regions, including Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of market dynamics and growth opportunities in each region.

Emerging Opportunities

The study identifies the increasing prominence of private-label brands as one of the prime reasons driving the wine market's growth during the next few years. Moreover, the rising popularity of organic and natural wines, along with a surge in new product launches, is expected to generate substantial demand in the market.

Vendor Analysis

To help businesses enhance their market position, the report delivers a detailed analysis of prominent vendors in the wine market. Some of the key players covered include Accolade Wines Australia Ltd., Boisset Family Estates, Bronco Wine Co., Casella Wines Pty. Ltd., Castel Freres, Charlie and Echo, Delicato Family Wines, Deutsch Family Wine and Spirits, E. and J. Gallo Winery, Emiliana Organic Vineyards, Harris Organic Wines, Inglenook, Jackson Family Wines Inc., King Estate Winery, Les Domaines Barons de Rothschild Lafite, Pernod Ricard SA, The Wine Group LLC, Treasury Wine Estates Ltd., and Vina Concha y Toro SA.

A Glimpse into the Future of Wine Market

The report not only provides insights into the current market scenario but also forecasts the market size and growth prospects for the years 2022 to 2027. Furthermore, it includes an analysis of historical market data for the period 2017-2021, enabling businesses to make informed decisions and capitalize on upcoming growth opportunities.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cbaaz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.