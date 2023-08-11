Same-day Delivery Services Global Market Report 2023-2027: Customer Satisfaction, Efficiency, and Lower Shipping Costs

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Same-day Delivery Services Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report provides valuable insights into the global same-day delivery services market, including market size, growth trends, regional analysis, and key developments.

Market Overview:

The global same-day delivery services market grew from $6.44 billion in 2022 to $7.93 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.1%. The market is projected to reach $15.8 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 18.8%. Same-day delivery services refer to services that provide delivery within 24 hours, offering quicker options for time-sensitive or perishable items.

Key Drivers and Trends:

Advantages of same-day delivery services, such as customer satisfaction, increased efficiency, lower shipping costs, and increased customer trust, are driving the market's growth. Major players in the industry are focusing on technological advancements to cater to the growing demand for same-day delivery. For instance, autonomous robotic vehicles have been introduced by companies like Domino's and Nuro for efficient pizza delivery. Additionally, the development of the e-commerce industry is contributing to the increased demand for same-day delivery services.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the same-day delivery services market in 2022, with significant growth expected in Western Europe and other regions in the forecast period. The report covers key regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Key Questions Answered:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for same-day delivery services?

How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets?

What forces will shape the market going forward?

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a truly global perspective with comprehensive market data covering 50+ geographies.

Understand the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war on the market.

Identify growth segments and investment opportunities.

Stay ahead of the competition with forecast data and analysis.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Key Players:

A1 Express Services Inc

1-800Courier Delivery Services

FedEx Corporation

Aramex

United Parcel Service

Deliv

DHL Group

Same Day Delivery Inc.

Naparex

Aztec Messenger LLC

Amazon Logistics

DC Express Inc.

CitySprint

Prestige Delivery Systems Inc

TForce Final Mile

American Expediting

Econo-Courier

Power Link Expedite

Competitive Courier Service

BKS SameDay Courier

Jet Delivery Inc.,









Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.93 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $15.8 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.8% Regions Covered Global



