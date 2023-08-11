Bioinformatics Services Global Market Report 2023-2027: Rising Threats of Infectious Diseases Drive Demand for Bioinformatics Services

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioinformatics Services Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report provides valuable insights into the global bioinformatics services market, including market size, growth trends, regional analysis, and key developments.

Market Overview:

The global bioinformatics services market is expected to grow from $3.19 billion in 2022 to $3.68 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.19%. The market is projected to reach $6.67 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 16.05%. Bioinformatics services involve a wide range of computational tools, resources, and analyses used in bioinformatics. The main types of bioinformatics services include sequencing services, data analysis, drug discovery services, differential gene expression analysis, database and management services, and other bioinformatics services.

Key Drivers and Trends:

The market growth is driven by the rising threats of diseases like dengue, malaria, chikungunya, Zika virus, and yellow fever, along with government initiatives to control their spread. Companies in the bioinformatics services market are also adopting technological advancements to sustain their position in the market. Technological innovations in this space include unique bioinformatics and 3D structural modeling technologies used for enzyme discovery services. Additionally, the increasing use of information technology in healthcare is expected to boost the growth of the bioinformatics services market in the future.

Regional Analysis: North America was the largest region in the bioinformatics services market in 2022, while Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report covers key regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Key Players:

Major players in the bioinformatics services market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN Digital Insights, Illumina Inc., DNAnexus Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Biomax Informatics AG, Life Technologies Corporation, BGI Group, Eurofins Scientific SE, NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc., CD Genomics, MedGenome Labs, Fios Genomics, Geneva Bioinformatics (GeneBio) SA, GVK Biosciences, and Accelerys Inc.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a truly global perspective with comprehensive market data covering 12+ geographies.

Understand the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war on the market.

Identify growth segments and investment opportunities.

Stay ahead of the competition with forecast data and analysis.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 275 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.68 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $6.67 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.0% Regions Covered Global



