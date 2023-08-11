Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market to reach USD 3.0 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 7.5%: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global acute kidney injury treatment market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 3.0 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for acute kidney injury treatment is expected to close at US$1.7 billion.



The increasing incidence of acute kidney injury due to factors like aging populations, chronic diseases, and surgeries is driving the demand for effective treatments.

An increase in the geriatric population leads to a high rate of ailments. This, in turn, is likely to augment the demand for acute kidney injury medications across the globe in the near future. The growing improvement in healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement policies, and advancements in healthcare facilities

The growing technological advancements in healthcare infrastructure and favorable government policies are also improving the adoption of advanced acute kidney injury equipment and diagnostic treatment, leading to increased market demand.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the acute kidney injury treatment market was valued at US$ 1.6 billion

By type, pre-renal acute kidney injury segment to enjoy high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period

Based on treatment, the dialysis segment accounts for the highest market share, owing to the increased number of dialysis centers across the globe.

Based on end-user, the hospital segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period, due to the easy availability of diagnostic equipment in hospitals.

Acute Kidney Injury Treatment: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

The growing expansion of the healthcare industry and the adoption of automated diagnostic equipment contribute to the growth of the acute kidney injury treatment market.

The rising disposable income and growing health consciousness have enabled patients to opt for advanced treatment for these diseases. The increasing awareness regarding the treatment for acute kidney disease is expected to boost the sales of AKI treatment contributing to the growth of the market

Increased healthcare spending and improved healthcare infrastructure in various regions have contributed to the adoption of advanced acute kidney injury treatments.

Growing awareness among patients and healthcare professionals about the consequences of acute kidney injury and the need for timely treatment is fostering market growth.

Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market- Regional Analysis

North America holds a significant share in the acute kidney injury treatment market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, increased awareness about acute kidney injury, and the presence of key market players. The region's emphasis on early diagnosis and the adoption of innovative treatment modalities contribute to market growth.

Asia-Pacific region is witnessing rapid market growth due to a rising prevalence of risk factors for acute kidney injury, such as diabetes and hypertension, in countries like India and China. Increasing healthcare investments, improving access to medical facilities, and rising awareness about acute kidney injury are driving the market in this region.

Competitive Landscape

The acute kidney injury treatment market is highly consolidated, with the presence of a small number of dominant players. The leading players in the acute kidney injury treatment market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global acute kidney injury treatment market report:

Angion Biomedica Corp.

AM-Pharma

Quark Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Baxter International, Inc.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

LG Chem

Key Developments in the Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market

Baxter has been focusing on developing innovative renal care solutions, including therapies for AKI. The company has collaborated with various healthcare organizations to expand access to renal care and educate healthcare professionals about AKI management.

has been focusing on developing innovative renal care solutions, including therapies for AKI. The company has collaborated with various healthcare organizations to expand access to renal care and educate healthcare professionals about AKI management. Medtronic has been exploring innovative approaches to AKI treatment, including the use of technology and devices. The company is involved in clinical trials and research projects to evaluate new treatment strategies.

has been exploring innovative approaches to AKI treatment, including the use of technology and devices. The company is involved in clinical trials and research projects to evaluate new treatment strategies. In March 2021, To develop a suite of prognostic tools to improve the detection of drug-induced kidney injury C-Path announced the launch of an acute kidney injury project in partnership with the USA Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Drug Evaluation and Research, the Office of translational science, and the Division of cardiology and Nephrology.



Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market – Key Segments

Treatment

Dialysis

Supportive Care

Type

Pre-renal Acute Kidney Injury

Intrinsic Renal Acute Kidney Injury

Post-renal Acute Kidney Injury





End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



