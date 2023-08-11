CCC, CBN launch new El Salvador national lottery system

OTTAWA, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC is pleased to welcome the launch of El Salvador’s new national electronic lottery, with a state-of-the-art system built and operated with Canadian Bank Note Company, Limited (CBN) technology. With the support of Canada’s Trade Commissioner Service, CCC secured a long-term government to government (G2G) contract with El Salvador’s Lotería Nacional de Beneficencia (LNB).



CBN will operate the lottery system on behalf of CCC for LNB, which in turn is mandated to allocate lottery proceeds to help fund the country’s municipal infrastructure, public health, education and social services, and to support LNB’s union members. The Legislative Assembly of El Salvador formally ratified CCC’s G2G contract on July 26th, 2022, ushering in expanded commercial and diplomatic relations with Canada.

CCC is Canada’s government to government contracting agency. Through CCC’s G2G contracts, the Government of Canada brings qualified Canadian companies like CBN to meet the needs of government buyers around the world. Every G2G contract has the legal effect of being signed in the name of the Government of Canada and comes with an assurance of contract performance. To learn more about Canada’s G2G contracting, contact the CCC team .

“CCC is proud to promote the growth of trade and investment relationship between Canada and El Salvador, while generating a range of social and economic benefits for the people of El Salvador.” – Antony Rizk, Director, Business Development, CCC.

”Our teams have done an outstanding job in 8 months establishing a modern new national electronic lottery for El Salvador providing both entertainment and social benefits. We look forward to building this new business over the coming years with our partners the Government of El Salvador, LNB and CCC” – Ravi Singh, Vice-President Canadian Bank Note Company, Ltd.

About CCC

The Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC) is Canada’s government to government contracting agency. We help build successful commercial relationships between Canadian businesses and governments around the world through our government to government contracting approach. We are also the Government of Canada’s designated contracting authority for U.S. DoD requirements from Canada. To learn more about how we have facilitated billions in trade between Canadian businesses and governments around the world, visit https://www.ccc.ca/en/.



