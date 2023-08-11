Oil Palm Boom: Key Companies and Sustainable Practices Fueling Growth in the Global Palm Oil Market to 2028

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Palm Oil Market, Size, Forecast 2023-2028, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global palm oil market is anticipated to grow to US$ 87.40 Billion by 2028, from US$ 74.32 Billion in 2023. Growing at a CAGR of 3.30%.

according to the publisher. Palm oil is a vegetable oil obtained from the fruit of oil palm trees, technically known as Elaeis guineensis. It is available in two forms: crude palm oil, acquired by pressing the fleshy section of the fruit, and palm kernel oil, produced by crushing the stone within the fruit.

Oil palm trees, native to Africa, were imported to Southeast Asia as an attractive tree crop. Palm oil has been used for cooking in Southeast Asia and tropical Africa for millennia. However, due to its functional advantages, adaptability, and broad availability, the food industry has embraced refined palm oil in recent decades.

Market Segmentation:

Form:

Palm Kernel Oil

Crude Palm Oil

RBD Palm Oil (Refined, Bleached, and Deodorized Palm Oil)

Others

End-Use:

Food & Beverage

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Biofuel & Energy

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Production:

Indonesia

Malaysia

Thailand

Colombia

Nigeria

Others

Import:

India

China

European Union

Pakistan

United States

Bangladesh

Malaysia

Egypt

Philippines

Kenya

Other countries

Export:

Indonesia

Malaysia

Guatemala

Colombia

Papua New Guinea

Other nations

Key Companies:

Archer-Daniels

Wilmar

AAK (Aarhuskarlshamn)

Bunge

Cargill

POSCO

Sime Darby

Unilever

Market Overview:

Oil palm plants outperform other vegetable crops such as soy, sunflower, and mustard, producing 4-10 times more per unit of land. This high productivity is critical to world food security and nutrition. Additionally, oil palm farms are becoming more and more important on a worldwide scale because of their productivity and affordability.

Consumers worldwide are increasingly drawn to palm oil, particularly due to its elimination of GMOs, gluten, and milk from edible fats, making it a popular choice in the global market. Palm Oil's longer shelf life and lower price compared to other vegetable oils are expected to drive market expansion as more consumers become aware of these health advantages.

The governments of major palm oil producers, like Indonesia and Malaysia, prioritize sustainable and organic practices in response to rising public concerns about agrochemicals and the demand for organic products.

Crude Oil has dominated the global palm oil market since it has less saturated fat than the other types. A sizeable portion of the global palm oil market was accounted for by the end-use segment for biofuel and energy.

Palm oil production is continuously growing in Indonesia. The growing population and rising incomes have made China a major importer of palm oil globally. Due to Indonesia's extensive landmass, hospitable climate, and well-established infrastructure, palm oil exports predominate there.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 330 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $74.32 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $87.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.3% Regions Covered Global

