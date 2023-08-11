|Series
|RIKB 28 1115
|RIKS 37 0115
|Settlement Date
|08/16/2023
|08/16/2023
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|3,237
|1,590
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|90.864
|/
|7.140
|88.500
|/
|1.985
|Total Number of Bids Received
|19
|11
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|3,537
|1,790
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|17
|10
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|17
|10
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|90.864
|/
|7.140
|88.500
|/
|1.985
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|91.000
|/
|7.110
|88.770
|/
|1.960
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|90.864
|/
|7.140
|88.500
|/
|1.985
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|90.945
|/
|7.120
|88.579
|/
|1.977
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|91.000
|/
|7.110
|88.770
|/
|1.960
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|90.750
|/
|7.170
|88.050
|/
|2.026
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|90.932
|/
|7.120
|88.519
|/
|1.983
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.09
|1.13
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 28 1115 - RIKS 37 0115
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
