Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 28 1115 - RIKS 37 0115

| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Reykjavík, ICELAND

Series RIKB 28 1115RIKS 37 0115
Settlement Date 08/16/202308/16/2023
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 3,2371,590
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 90.864/7.14088.500/1.985
Total Number of Bids Received 1911
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 3,5371,790
Total Number of Successful Bids 1710
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 1710
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 90.864/7.14088.500/1.985
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 91.000/7.11088.770/1.960
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 90.864/7.14088.500/1.985
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 90.945/7.12088.579/1.977
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 91.000/7.11088.770/1.960
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 90.750/7.17088.050/2.026
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 90.932/7.12088.519/1.983
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.091.13