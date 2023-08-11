Insights into Power Electronics Market Dynamics and Growth Trends to 2030

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Electronics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global market perspective for power electronics, with a focus on key regions including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

It covers both recent past and future projections for the years 2022 to 2030. The analysis includes annual sales figures in US$ million and percentage CAGR for various product segments, such as power ICs, power modules, power discrete, industrial, aerospace & defense, other verticals, automotive & transportation, consumer electronics, ICT, silicon, silicon carbide, and gallium nitride.

The report delves into the market dynamics, providing valuable insights into market growth trends and opportunities in the changing post-COVID-19 business landscape.

Additionally, it presents a detailed evaluation of key competitors' market presence across multiple geographies and offers access to digital archives and research platforms with complimentary updates for one year.



Global Power Electronics Market to Reach $61.8 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Power Electronics estimated at US$35.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$61.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Power ICs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.9% CAGR and reach US$32 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Power Modules segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.8% CAGR



The Power Electronics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 5.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

ABB Group

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

Microsemi Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

NXP Semiconductors N.V

ON Semiconductor Corp.

Qualcomm, Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Rockwell Automation

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Toshiba Corporation

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

