United States Lawn & Garden Watering Market: Water Usage and Product Selection Key Concerns

The report offers valuable insights into the US lawn & garden watering market, providing complete information on consumer purchasing behavior and the adoption of lawn & garden watering products in the US.

US Lawn & Garden Watering Market Valued at Over $1.3 Billion

In 2022, the US lawn & garden watering market was valued at over $1.3 billion. The report provides an in-depth analysis of consumer preferences in the residential sector, which dominates the lawn & garden watering market. Sprinkler systems are the most popular type of watering products in the residential sector. Additionally, the report highlights the rising popularity of drip irrigation, which offers numerous benefits such as increased plant health, water conservation, versatility, and cost-effectiveness.

Water Usage and Product Selection Key Concerns

Water usage is a major concern in the lawn & garden watering industry, with an average American family using nearly 320 gallons of water daily, of which 30% is used for outdoor purposes. The report sheds light on the factors influencing product selection, including function, price, durability, and ease of use. Customers are particularly dissatisfied with functional breakdowns of watering solutions, such as bursting expandable hoses and kinking conventional hoses.

Residential Sector and Weather Dependency

The residential sector holds the largest market share for lawn & garden watering products, with nearly 81% of Americans having lawns and considering them important features when renting or buying a home. The report also highlights the seasonality of the industry, with nearly 85% of sales occurring between April and August. Weather conditions significantly impact demand for watering products, with fluctuations observed based on dry or rainy weather.

Major Players and Market Structure

The report profiles key vendors in the US lawn & garden watering market, including Husqvarna, Rain Bird, Fiskars, US Wire & Cable Corporation, and Melnor. It also provides insights into other prominent vendors in the industry. The market structure, dynamics, and competitive landscape are thoroughly analyzed to offer a comprehensive understanding of the market.

Other Prominent Vendors

Teknor Apex

Swan Products

Hunter Industries

The Toro Company

Dramm Corporation

Nelson Irrigation

Netafim USA

AMES Companies

Suncast Corporation

DIG Corporation

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 75 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.31 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1.56 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.0% Regions Covered United States



