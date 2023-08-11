SAI.TECH Announces the successful conclusion of its “2nd Bit Heat Day” Event on August 9th at its U.S. R&D Center SAI NODE Marietta in Ohio

SINGAPORE, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAI.TECH Global Corporation (“SAI.TECH” or “SAI” or the “Company”, NASDAQ: SAI, SAITW) announced Wednesday that its 2nd “Bit Heat Day” ended with a grand finale with the presence and blessing of many friends and supporters at SAI NODE Marietta.

Just 90 days ago, SAI made its debut in Marietta, Ohio. At that time, the site on Gravel Bank Road was an empty land, situated close to an electric substation.

In just three months, the SAI team built SAI NODE Marietta from the ground. SAI NODE Marietta, located in Marietta, Ohio, consists of the SAI U.S. R&D Center and the OCEC Computing Heat Recycle Technology Development Center. The 2023 Bit Heat Day is also hosted by SAI.TECH and the non-profit organization OCEC.

Event Highlights:

Jesse C. Roush, the executive director of the Southeastern Ohio Port Authority, opened Wednesday’s event by emphasizing the blend of industrial resources and agriculture that the Computer Heat Recycling Technology Development Center brings to the local regions.

Tao Wu, Director of the OCEC Computer Heat Recycling Technology Development Center, believes that the center holds significant promise for the local community. He acknowledged the center as a global pioneer in computer heat recycling technology. Wu stated, “this center is poised to play a pivotal role in global carbon-neutral initiatives. It can also act as a hub to showcase various projects and breakthroughs in this domain.”

Haotian Li, the CTO of Redesign Science which is a leading AI-driven biotech company based in the United States, spoke Wednesday about the fact that his company is deeply involved in using computation to find the answer in cancer therapeutics.

Redesign Science was using CoreWeave, a specialized cloud provider recently invested by NVIDIA Corp. Given the factors of sustainability and efficiency that SAI’s heat recycle computing center can provide, Li considers that will be the inevitable trend for AI companies adopting a sustainable GPU computing cloud. “We’re very happy to go into collaboration with SAI,” he said.

Arthur Lee, the CEO and founder of SAI, and several other speakers Wednesday mentioned the recent surge in the use of artificial intelligence and its various applications, including creative tools such as ChatGPT. They pointed out the potential for technology’s computational demands to double or even triple in the coming years. In that scenario, pioneering developments in computer heat recycling are set to be essential in benefiting residents and society. Such technology as heat recycling not only reduces technology-related expenses but also contributes substantially to carbon-neutral objectives.

Marcus McCartney, the agriculture and natural resources educator for The Ohio State University Extension, was one of Wednesday’s speakers. He said that agriculture today is using technology extensively, and heat recapture of computing waste heat would benefit agriculture.

McCartney is now one of the Computer Heat Recycle Center’s local advisory committee members, along with Jesse Roush, George Banzinger, and Mark Edgell.

Around 50 people attended the events in person, including guests from the State of Ohio Department of Development, Peoples Bank, American Electric Power Ohio, Southeast Ohio Building Department, Ohio Auditor of State, and different higher educational institutions.

Two local media outlets from Wood County covered the event, which are Marietta Times and WTAP.

