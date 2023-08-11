Surgical Tapes Market Predicted to Reach USD 10.7 billion by 2032, Registering at a CAGR of 5.9 % | Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global surgical tapes market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2032. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 10.7 billion is anticipated for the market in 2032. As of 2023, the market for surgical tapes is expected to close at US$ 6.39 billion.



The increasing number of surgical procedures performed globally is the main factor expected to drive the surgical tape market. The increasing prevalence of chronic wounds, such as diabetic ulcers and pressure sores, drives the demand for advanced wound care products, like surgical tapes.

Competitive Landscape

The surgical tapes market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of market players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global surgical tapes market report

Key Developments in the Surgical Tapes Market

In February 2023 -- 3M unveils its new medical adhesive that can stick to the skin for up to 28 days and is intended for use with a wide array of health monitors, sensors, and long-term medical wearables. Prior to 2022, the standard wear time for extended medical adhesives was up to 14 days. 3M now doubles that standard to help deliver a more patient-centric model of care.

The growing popularity of minimally invasive surgical techniques which requires effective wound closure solutions, is expected to drive the demand for surgical tapes. The rising awareness regarding the use of medical tapes for securement among physicians and patients and the rising incidence of wounds, burns, and injuries is expected to fuel the growth of the surgical tapes market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the surgical tapes market was valued at US$ 6.04 billion

By adhesive type, the acrylic segment remains prominent accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period

Based on backing material, the plastic segment accounts for the highest market share as a wide variety of surgical tapes are made up of plastics

Based on application, the wound dressing segment contributes to the largest share of the surgical tapes market, due to the increased number of surgical site infections.

Surgical Tapes Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Increasing demand for effective wound care management, including in hospitals, clinics, and home settings, boosts the demand for wound closure and securing solutions like surgical tapes.

The increasing technological advancements and development of more advanced and effective adhesive technologies that offer better adhesion to the skin while minimizing skin damage or irritation.

Market players are introducing new and advanced surgical tapes with superior adhesion, flexibility, and hypoallergenic qualities.



Surgical Tapes Market – Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the surgical tapes market during the forecast period. The increasing number of sports injuries, road accidents, and increase in the number of surgical procedures/hospital visits, a well-established healthcare infrastructure, drives the demand for surgical tapes in the region. The presence of several key players in the region and favorable reimbursement & regulatory rules in the healthcare industry are anticipated to drive market growth.

Asia Pacific is estimated to remain the leading region, in the surgical tapes market owing to the rising elderly population and the growing burden of chronic diseases. The presence of a large patient pool and the growing need for technologically advanced & cost-efficient healthcare solutions is expected to provide opportunities in the surgical tape market

Surgical Tapes Market – Key Segments

Backing Material

Paper

Plastic

Fabric

Others

Adhesive Type

Silicone

Acrylic

Rubber

Others

Application

Surgeries

Wound Dressings

Securements

Others (Splints, etc.)

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



