INVESTIGATION ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates H&R Block, Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – HRB

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of H&R Block, Inc. ("H&R Block") (NYSE: HRB) breached their fiduciary duties to H&R Block and its shareholders.



Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of H&R Block’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage H&R Block in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to H&R Block, and whether H&R Block and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On November 22, 2022, The Markup reported that H&R Block shared its customers’ personal information with Google and Facebook, without their knowledge or consent. On July 12, 2023, members of Congress released a report following up on those assertions.

If you are an H&R Block shareholder, you may have legal claims against H&R Block's directors and officers.

