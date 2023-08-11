INVESTIGATION ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – BAH

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (“Booz Allen”) (NYSE: BAH) breached their fiduciary duties to Booz Allen and its shareholders. If you are a Booz Allen shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982, or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.



Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Booz Allen’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Booz Allen in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Booz Allen, and whether Booz Allen and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On July 21, 2023, Booz Allen announced it had agreed to pay $377.5 million to resolve civil litigation and an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice regarding allegations that Booz Allen improperly charged the U.S. government, from 2011 through 2021, for indirect costs that it should have billed under its commercial contracts. An investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the same conduct remains pending.

If you are a Booz Allen shareholder, you may have legal claims against Booz Allen’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

