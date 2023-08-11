Increasing Demand for Location-Based Services Drives Global PNT Solution Market to 2033

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Satellite Position, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) Technology Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, End User, Component, and Country - Analysis and Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global position, navigation, and timing (PNT) solution market is expected to reach $5.24 billion in 2033 from $1.87 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 10.85%.

The global positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solution market refers to the industry providing satellite-based positioning, navigation, and timing services to various sectors such as aviation, maritime, land transportation, and defense. These services are used for navigation, surveying, mapping, timing, and synchronization applications. The market is driven by the rising adoption of GPS-enabled devices and the growing demand for location-based services.

Additionally, the emergence of new applications, such as autonomous vehicles and smart cities, is expected to fuel the demand for PNT solutions further. The PNT solution market is characterized by intense competition, with several key players operating in the industry. Notable companies include Garmin Ltd., Trimble Inc., BAE Systems, Inc., NovAtel Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and others.

These companies heavily invest in research and development to introduce innovative products. The market also features smaller and medium-sized companies offering specialized products and services. With the increasing demand for PNT solutions, the market is anticipated to experience significant growth in the coming years as more industries recognize the benefits of utilizing these services.

The market can be segmented based on application, end users, component, GNSS correction services by type and GNSS correction services by end users, and it is expected to witness continued growth as key players and defense forces invest in advanced technologies to enhance performance and effectiveness, leading to new opportunities for growth and innovation in the sector.

Market Introduction

The global position, navigation, and timing (PNT) solution market has witnessed significant growth and advancements in recent years. The widespread use of smartphones, wearable devices, and vehicle navigation systems has fueled the need for accurate positioning and navigation capabilities. PNT solutions can be integrated with other technologies to offer comprehensive solutions.

For instance, the integration of PNT with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) enables intelligent navigation and real-time decision-making. Similarly, the fusion of PNT with sensor technologies such as LiDAR and radar enhances mapping and surveying capabilities.

Furthermore, in the field of PNT solutions, the key players are continuously working on the development of advanced algorithms, use of multi-constellation satellite systems, integration of additional sensors, and leveraging technologies such as differential GPS (DGPS) and real-time kinematic (RTK) positioning to enhance the accuracy and precision of PNT solutions.

Recent Developments in the Global Position, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) Solution Market

In April 2023, Orolia, a subsidiary of Safran, partnered with Xona Space Systems to integrate Xona's LEO constellation and navigation signals into its Skydel-powered simulation and testing solutions. Xona Space Systems is developing PULSAR, a PNT service that utilizes a commercial constellation of LEO satellites for high-performance positioning, navigation, and timing.

In April 2023, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. partnered with Xiaomi to verify meter-level positioning in the Xiaomi 12T Pro smartphone powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 in Germany. This technology enhances the accuracy of location-based applications such as ridesharing, fitness, and in-vehicle navigation. It is enabled through Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.'s Meter-Level Positioning for Mobile and Trimble RTX correction services.

In March 2023, NextNav Inc. partnered with Prepared, an emergency multimedia services provider, to provide its precise location solution. NextNav Inc.'s Pinnacle would power Prepared's z-axis location ecosystem and provide callers and responders with the most accurate data and visualization tools.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations



Market Demand Drivers: Growth of the Autonomous Vehicles Market

The growth of the autonomous vehicles market has driven the demand for PNT solutions. PNT technologies enable autonomous vehicles to navigate accurately, plan optimal routes, avoid collisions, and operate safely. Key market players are actively working on improving the accuracy, robustness, and resilience of PNT technologies to meet the specific requirements of autonomous vehicles.

Market Challenges: GPS Jamming and Spoofing Attacks

Spoofing and jamming are two methods employed by adversaries to interfere with position, navigation, and time solutions obtained from GPS/GNSS. Spoofing involves manipulating a GPS receiver to generate inaccurate position calculations, while jamming occurs when local RF signals overpower GPS signals, rendering the GPS receiver unable to function properly.

Market Opportunities: Emergence of Terrestrial-Based PNT Solutions

Terrestrial-based PNT systems are crucial in enhancing the positioning and navigation solutions of various vehicles, including unmanned aerial, ground, and maritime vehicles. They also contribute to the security of critical infrastructure, working in conjunction with GNSS technologies. In addition, the advent of sensor-based technologies has led to the development of various methods for terrestrial-based location determination and navigation. These methods rely on a range of sensor systems, including radio-frequency identification (RFID), wireless sensor networks, cellular networks, wireless local area networks (LANs), and numerous other sensor-based technologies.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on thorough secondary research, which includes analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, market penetration, and insights, which are gathered from primary experts.

The top established position, navigation, and timing (PNT) solution providers hold around 79% of the presence in the market. The start-ups in the market hold around 21% of the global position, navigation, and timing (PNT) solution market.

Key Companies Profiled:

NextNav Inc.

BAE Systems, Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

NovAtel (Hexagon AB)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Safran

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Saab Ab

Telespazio S.p.A.

Thales Group

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

