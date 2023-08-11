Power Supply Equipment Market for Water Electrolysis Projected to Reach $5.71 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Demand for Green Hydrogen

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Supply Equipment Market for Water Electrolysis - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Equipment Type, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global power supply equipment market for water electrolysis, valued at $0.430 billion in 2023, is projected to witness substantial growth, reaching $5.71 billion by 2032.

The market is expected to accelerate at a remarkable CAGR of 33.27% during the forecast period. The report on the power supply equipment market for water electrolysis provides a comprehensive analysis, including market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis, featuring around 25 leading vendors.

Market Overview:

The power supply equipment market for water electrolysis is driven by supportive government initiatives, strict net-zero targets, and the increasing demand for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, green ammonia, green methanol, and other applications.

Water electrolysis involves converting electrical energy into chemical energy in the form of hydrogen and oxygen, and power supply equipment plays a crucial role in providing the necessary electrical energy for the electrolysis process.

The rising demand for green hydrogen, which has the potential to prevent the release of around 830 million tons of CO2 annually, is a significant driver for market growth.

Market Segmentation: Segmentation 1: by Application

Alkaline Electrolyzer

Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Electrolyzer

Solid Oxide Electrolytic Cell (SOEC) Electrolyzer

Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) Electrolyzer

Segmentation 2: by Equipment Type

Rectifier (Thyristor Rectifier, IGBT Rectifier, Others)

Transformer

Others

Segmentation 3: by Region

North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands, and Rest-of-Europe

U.K.

China

Asia-Pacific and Japan: Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan

Rest of the World: South America and the Middle East and Africa

Market Highlights: Alkaline Electrolyzer Dominates the Market (by Application):

Alkaline electrolyzer held the largest share in the power supply equipment market for water electrolysis in 2022.

Alkaline electrolyzers have a cost-effective advantage with a longer operational lifespan compared to PEM electrolyzers, as they do not require the use of precious metals as catalysts.

Rectifier Segment to Grow Rapidly (by Equipment Type):

In the power supply equipment market for water electrolysis, rectifier is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

IGBT rectifiers are gaining momentum due to benefits like fast response times, high efficiency, and reduced energy losses.

Europe to Dominate the Market (by Region):

Europe is expected to lead the power supply equipment market for water electrolysis, driven by the presence of leading companies and a highly developed renewable energy market.

European countries account for approximately 40% of the global installed capacity of water electrolyzers, and the European Union has ambitious plans to incorporate electrolyzer capacity into its hydrogen capacity plans.

Recent Developments:

In March 2023, Ingeteam introduced the INGECON H2 FSK E12000, a new rectifier solution designed for electrolyzers, tailored for large-scale green hydrogen production.

In March 2023, Nidec Industrial Solutions unveiled two significant green hydrogen production and storage projects in the U.S., featuring power supply units generating 5.6 MW of energy.

In January 2023, TMEIC introduced the Type-1 and Type-2 power electronics solutions for contemporary electrolyzer technologies, enabling high-current DC power supply.

In May 2022, Liyuan Rectifier Group announced the development of an electrolysis rectifier system for proton exchange membrane electrolysis.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations: Market Demand Drivers: Shift toward Renewable Energy Integration

The shift toward renewable energy integration is driving the adoption of water electrolysis for hydrogen production, promoting the decarbonization of power and mobility industries.

Market Challenges: High Energy Losses during Electrolysis Process

Significant energy losses during green hydrogen production at every stage of the supply chain pose a challenge for the water electrolysis technology's growth.

Market Opportunities: Advancements in Electrolysis Technology

Advancements in electrolysis technology, such as next-generation systems and hybrid water electrolysis, offer cost-effective and energy-efficient solutions, creating opportunities for power supply equipment suppliers.

Key Market Players: Private Companies:

AEG Power Solutions B.V.

Ingeteam

Comeca Group

TMEIC

Prodrive Technologies

FRIEM SPA

Statcon Energiaa Pvt. Ltd.

Green Power Co., Ltd.

KraftPowercon

Mak Plus Power Systems

MUNK GmbH

Liyuan Rectifier Group

Public Companies:

General Electric

Sensata Technologies, Inc.

Ador Powertron Ltd

Nidec Industrial Solutions

Danfoss Drives

ABB

American Superconductor

SMA Solar Technology AG

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.43 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $5.71 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 33.3% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1go4vx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment