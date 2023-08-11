Steady Growth in the Payroll Market - Global Payroll Market on Course to Reach $133.69 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 6.3%

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Payroll Market (2023-2028) by Component, Type, Business Size, Industry Vertical, and Geography, Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report presents a detailed analysis of the Global Payroll Market, highlighting market dynamics, segmentations, company profiles, and more.

The Global Payroll Market, currently estimated at USD 98.5 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 133.69 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.3%. This steady growth is attributed to the market dynamics driven by various macro-economic and micro-economic factors impacting supply, demand, and pricing signals in the industry.

Segmentations in the Global Payroll Market

The market is segmented based on Component, Type, Business Size, Industry Vertical, and Geography.

By Component, the market is classified into Software and Services.

By Type, the market is classified into Hybrid and Fully Outsourced.

By Business Size, the market is classified into Small Business, Medium Business, and Large Business.

By Industry Vertical, the market is classified into BFSI, Consumer and Industrial Products, IT and Telecommunication, Public Sector, and Healthcare.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Landscape and Ansoff Analysis

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market, covering financial performance, recent developments, and competitive scenarios for key players such as Global Payments Inc., Gusto, Inova Payroll, Intuit Inc., Namely, and others.

The Ansoff Matrix analysis is also presented in the report, offering strategic insights on market development, market penetration, product development, and diversification strategies for companies to improve their market position.

Report Highlights:

Market dynamics and trends in the Global Payroll Market.

Historical, current, and projected market size based on value and volume.

Market shares and strategies of key players.

Recommendations for strengthening foothold in the market.

Key Report Benefits:

Comprehensive evaluation of the Global Payroll Market.

In-depth qualitative analysis and verifiable data from authentic sources.

Projections of market size based on proven research methodologies.

Extensive primary and secondary research conducted through interviews, surveys, and observations.

Analysis of market dynamics using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix.

Coverage of the impact of COVID-19, economic slowdown, and impending recession on the market.

Regulatory scenario analysis to help businesses make well-informed decisions.

Competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, a proprietary tool for competitive positioning.

Companies Profiled

ADP, LLC

APS Payroll

BambooHR

Ceridian Dayforce Corp.

Global Payments Inc.

Gusto

Inova Payroll

Intuit Inc.

Namely

Oracle Corp.

Paychex, Inc.

Paycom Software, Inc.

Paycor

Paylocity Holding Corp.

Sage Group PLC

TriNet Group, Inc.

Ultimate Kronos Group

Wagepoint Inc.

Xero

Zoho Corp.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $98.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $133.69 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

