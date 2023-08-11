3D Printing Medical Devices Market is Expected to Reach $6.9 Billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the near future, the 3D printing medical devices industry is poised to revolutionize healthcare by offering unprecedented advancements in personalized treatment, patient-specific solutions, and rapid prototyping. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies, this burgeoning sector is expected to streamline production processes, reduce costs, and enhance accessibility to a wide array of custom-made medical devices, ranging from implants and prosthetics to surgical instruments and drug delivery systems. With the potential to accelerate innovation and address intricate medical challenges, the 3D printing medical devices industry holds promise for transforming the way medical professionals approach patient care, ultimately leading to more efficient, tailored, and effective interventions.
3D Printing Medical Devices market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $2.7 Billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $6.9 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2022 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the 3D printing medical devices market is primarily driven by factors such as the increasing public-private funding for 3D printing activities, high incidence of dental and orthopaedic diseases, easy development of customized medical products using 3D printing, growing applications of 3D printing in the healthcare industry, availability of advanced 3D printing materials for dental and medical applications, and the increasing demand for 3D-printed products in the cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries. However, the presence of stringent regulations and the shortage of skilled personnel are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.
3D Printing Medical Devices Market Scope:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Revenue in 2022
|$2.7 Billion
|Estimated Value by 2028
|$6.9 Billion
|Growth Rate
|Poised to grow at a CAGR of 17.1%
|Market Size Available for
|2020–2028
|Forecast Period
|2022–2028
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD Billion)
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|Segments Covered
|Component, Technology, Application, End User and Region
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa
|Report Highlights
|Updated financial information / product portfolio of players
|Key Market Opportunities
|Increasing adoption of CAD/CAM technology and desktop printers
|Key Market Drivers
|Easy development of customized medical products using 3D printing
3D Printing Medical Devices market major players covered in the report, such as:
- Stratasys Ltd. (Israel)
- EnvisionTEC (US)
- 3D Systems Inc. (US)
- EOS (US)
- Renishaw plc (UK)
- GE additive (US)
- Desktop Metal, Inc (US)
- CELLINK (Sweden)
- Formalabs (US)
- Materialise (Belgium)
- 3T Additive Manufacturing Ltd. (US)
- GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (US)
- Carbon Inc. (US)
- Prodways Group (France)
- SLM Solutions (Germany)
- Organovo Holdings Inc. (US)
- FIT AG (Germany)
- Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)
- Denstply Sirona (USA)
- DWS Systems SRL (Italy)
- Roland DG (Japan)
- HP, Inc (USA)
- regenHU (Switzerland)
- Fluicell (Sweden)
- Proto Labs (US)
- GESIM (Germany)
- Triastek (China)
- Inventia (Australia)
- FabRx (UK)
- Apprecia Pharmaceuticals (US)
- and Among Others
The study categorizes the 3D Printing Medical Devices market based on product type, therapeutic area, animal type, end user and regional & global level.
3D Printing medical devices market, by Component:
- Equipment’s
- 3D Printers
- 3D Bioprinters
- Materials
- Plastics
- Thermoplastics
- Photopolymers
- Metals and Metals alloys
- Biomaterials
- Ceramics
- Paper
- Wax
- Other Materials
- Services & Software
3D printing medical devices market, by Application:
- Surgical Guides
- Dental Guides
- Craniomaxillofacial guides
- Orthopedic guides
- Spinal guides
- Surgical Instruments
- Surgical Fasternyers
- Scalpels
- Retractors
- Standard Prosthetics & Implants
- Custom Prosthetics & Implants
- Orthopedic Implants
- Dental Prosthetics Implants
- Craniomaxillofacial Implants
- Tissue engineered products
- Bone& Cartilage Scaffolds
- Ligaments & Tendon Scaffolds
- Hearing aids
- Wearable medical devices
- Other applications
3D Printing medical devices, By Technology
- Laser Beam Melting
- Direct Metal Laser Sintering
- Selective Laser Sintering
- Selective Laser Metlting
- Laser CUSING
- Photopolymerization
- Digital Light Processing
- Stereolithography
- Two-photon Polymerization
- PolyJet 3D Printing
- Droplet Deposition/Extrusion-based Technologies
- Fused Deposition Modeling
- Multiphase Jet Solidification
- Low-temperature Deposition Manufacturing
- Micro extrusion Bioprinting
- Electron Beam Melting
- Three-dimensional Printing/Adhesion Bonding/Binder Jetting
- Other Technologies
3D Printing medical devices market, by End User
- Hospitals & Surgical Centres
- Dental & Orthopaedic Clinics
- Academic Institutions & Research Laboratories
- Pharma-Biotech & Medical Device Companies
- Clinical Research Organizations
3D Printing medical devices market, by region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
The key stakeholders in the 3D Printing Medical Devices market include:
- 3D printing medical devices manufacturing companies.
- Healthcare service providers (Including hospitals, transplant centers and blood transfusion centers)
- Blood, tissue, and stem cell banks
- Government Organizations
- Independent association and regulatory authorities
- R&D companies
- Independent reference laboratories
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Clinical Research organizations
Recent Developments:
- In Feb 2023 Stratasys Ltd launched TrueDent resin, which is used in labs for the application in dental structure shades.
- In May 2023 CELLINK launched Lumen X a new benchtop DLP bioprinter.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) of 3D Printing Medical Devices Market:
Question 1: What is the expected addressable market value of the 3D Printing medical devices market over a 5-year period?
Answer: The 3D Printing medical devices market is projected to reach USD 6.9 billion by 2028 from, at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period.
Question 2: Which segment based on application is expected to garner the highest traction within the 3D Printing medical devices market?
Answer: The Application segment is witnessed to have the highest growth in the 3D Printing medical devices market.
Question 3: Which segment based on technology is expected to garner the highest traction within the 3D Printing medical devices market?
Answer: The laser beam melting segment is having the highest growth.
Question 4: What are the strategies adopted by the top market players to penetrate emerging regions?
Answer: The major players in the market use partnerships, distribution agreements, product launches, and product approvals as important growth tactics.
Question 5: What are the major factors expected to limit the growth of the 3D Printing medical devices market?
Answer: Stringent regulatory scenario, product pricing, and establishing a market presence.
Report Objectives:
- To define, describe, and forecast the 3D printing medical devices market based on Component, Software &Services, Application, End User & Region.
- To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth potential of the 3D printing medical devices market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends)
- To analyze the micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the 3D printing medical devices market.
- To analyze key growth opportunities in the 3D printing medical devices market for key stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.
- To forecast the size of market segments and/or subsegments with respect to five major regions, namely, North America (US and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the RoE), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Thailand, Indonesia and the RoAPAC), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and RoLATAM), and the Middle East & Africa
- To profile the key players in the 3D printing medical devices market and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies.
- To track and analyze the competitive developments undertaken in the 3D printing medical devices market , such as product launches, agreements, expansions, and mergers & acquisitions.
