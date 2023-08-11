Key Insights: Osseointegration Implants Market Dynamics and Competitor Analysis

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Osseointegration Implants - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global market perspective for osseointegration implants, focusing on the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa markets.

It covers both recent past and future projections for the years 2022 to 2030. The analysis includes annual sales figures in US$ million and percentage CAGR for the specified regions and years.

The report delves into the market dynamics for osseointegration implants, considering knee implants, hip implants, spinal implants, and dental implants as the key product segments. The evaluation is based on the value sales percentage breakdown across the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030.

Moreover, the study examines the end-use distribution of osseointegration implants, focusing on hospital, ambulatory surgery centers, and dental clinics. It analyzes the annual sales and percentage CAGR for these end-use segments in the same regions and time frames as mentioned above.

Throughout the report, key competitors' market presence in the United States, Japan, China, Europe, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, and the rest of Europe is categorized as strong, active, niche, or trivial for the year 2023.

Global Osseointegration Implants Market to Reach $13.4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Osseointegration Implants estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Knee Implants, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hip Implants segment is readjusted to a revised 8.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.4% CAGR



The Osseointegration Implants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 9.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Bicon LLC

Camlog

ConMed Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Dentsply Sirona

Institut Straumann AG

Integrum SE

Medtronic

Osstem Implant

Smith and Nephew Plc

Straumann Group

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

