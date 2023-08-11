Women’s Digital Health Market Size & Share to Surpass $6.4 Bn by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Vantage Market Research, as more women search for convenient and individualized healthcare solutions, the Women’s Digital Health market is expanding quickly. Due to technological advancements, digital health platforms now provide simple access to information, telemedicine, digital therapeutics, fertility tracking, and other services and tools to address women's specific health concerns.

According to Vantage Market Research, the Global Women’s Digital Health Market is estimated to be valued at USD 6.4 billion by 2030 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 20.1% from 2023 to 2030. The global Women’s Digital Health Market grew to USD 1.8 billion in 2022.

The technological products, instruments, and services that are specifically designed to meet the healthcare needs of women are referred to as the Women’s Digital Health market. In this quickly expanding industry, women are given the tools to monitor and control different aspects of their health, such as menstrual cycles, pregnancy, fertility, menopause, and general wellbeing. The Women’s Digital Health market aims to offer practical and individualised healthcare solutions to enhance women's overall quality of life in light of the growing adoption of smartphones, wearables, and other smart devices.

Key Highlights

By Product Type, the mobile apps segment dominated the market and held the largest revenue share of 60.1% in 2022.

By Application, the reproductive health segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 41.0%.

In 2022, North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 43.5%.



In recent years, the market for Women’s Digital Health has grown significantly in both popularity and size. This industry focuses on creating digital products and technologies to address women's particular health issues and needs. Women's healthcare has been transformed by technological advances in wearables, mobile health apps, and remote monitoring tools that provide individualized health tracking, menstrual cycle monitoring, fertility tracking, pregnancy management, and menopause support. These digital health solutions enable women to make more informed decisions about their well-being, give them access to crucial health information, and give them more control over their health.

Top Companies in The Global Women’s Digital Health Market

General Electric Company (U.S.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Analogic Corp. (U.S.)

FUJIFILM Sonosite Inc. (U.S.)

Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany)

Medtronic PLC (Ireland)

Getinge AB (Sweden)

Neoventa Medical AB (Sweden)

Natus Medical Inc. (U.S.)

OSI Systems Inc. (U.S.)

EDAN Instruments Inc. (China)

The Cooper Companies Inc. (U.S.)

MEDGYN Products Inc. (U.S.)

Dixion Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Lutech (Italy)

Advanced Instruments (U.S.)

Shenzhen Bestman Instrument Co. Ltd. (China)

TRISMED Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

Progetti SRL (Italy)

Alphabet Inc. (U.S.)

Fitbit Inc. (U.S.)

Apple Inc. (U.S.)

Ovia Health Inc. (U.S.)

Flo Health (UK)

Clue Cycle Tracking GmbH (Germany)

Natural Cycles Nordic AB (Sweden)

Maven Clinic Inc. (U.S.)

Arjo (Sweden)

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Women’s Digital Health Market

Several factors can affect the growth of the Women’s Digital Health industry. Some of these factors include:

Increasing adoption of digital health technologies: Adoption of digital health technologies is rising, opening up new opportunities for women's health. Examples of these technologies include telemedicine, wearable technology, and mobile apps. Thanks to these technologies, women can now conveniently monitor their health conditions and access healthcare services remotely.

Rising awareness and focus on women's health: Growing recognition of the particular healthcare requirements of women has increased awareness of and attention to women's health. Due to this, cutting-edge digital health solutions have been created specifically for issues relating to women's health, including menstrual tracking apps, fertility trackers, and pregnancy monitoring gadgets.

Women's empowerment and interest in self-care: As women gain more power and become more interested in self-care, there is an increasing demand for digital health solutions that give women more control over their health. Growing in popularity are digital health platforms that provide individualized advice and information on various women's health issues, including reproductive health, menopause, and mental well-being.

Investment and support from healthcare organizations: Healthcare organizations have made significant investments and provided support for creating and using digital health solutions for women. These organizations actively collaborate with technology companies to promote innovation in this field because they are aware of the potential of digital technologies to improve healthcare outcomes for women.

Top Trends in Global Women’s Digital Health Market

The Women’s Digital Health market is developing quickly and showing notable trends. Wearable technology with a focus on women's health needs is one prominent trend. The widespread application of telemedicine, particularly in the field of gynecology, is another significant trend. Today, women can consult with medical professionals online about issues like birth control prescriptions and menopause management. Additionally, digital platforms are being developed more frequently to offer guidance and assistance regarding postpartum care, breastfeeding, mental health, and pregnancy. The future of the Women’s Digital Health market is anticipated to see an increased focus on individualized data analysis, virtual coaching, and AI-powered health recommendations, which will allow healthcare solutions to be specifically tailored to the needs of each individual woman.

Market Drivers

Several important factors are what fuel the market for Women’s Digital Health. First, the demand for digital health solutions catered to women's particular needs has grown as awareness of and attention to women's health and well-being has increased. Second, women now have simple access to digital health tools thanks to smartphones and wearable technology's widespread availability and adoption. Technology developments like artificial intelligence and machine learning also enable women to customize and improve their healthcare experiences. Last but not least, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of telehealth services, increasing women's demand for digital health solutions.

Market Restraints

Women's particular health needs and the digital solutions that can be used to address them need to be sufficiently known and understood. As a result, women only occasionally adopt and use digital health tools. A gender gap in access to technology also exists, with women having less access to smartphones and internet connectivity, particularly in developing nations. Additionally, the absence of regulatory frameworks tailored to women's health in the digital health market creates uncertainty and presents difficulties for product development and commercialization.

Market Opportunities

The Women’s Digital Health market offers a wide range of business opportunities. Innovative women's health-focused solutions are becoming more and more in demand as healthcare becomes more digitalized. The market offers a variety of opportunities for business owners and investors, from fertility tracking apps to telemedicine platforms that provide remote consultations. More customized and all-encompassing women's healthcare options are also required, such as online maternity care or menopause management tools. The market has enormous potential for growth and development as women exercise more control over their healthcare choices.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 142 Pages and in-depth TOC on Women’s Digital Health Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Report Segmentation of the Global Women’s Digital Health Market

Product Type Analysis

The convenience, accessibility, and efficacy of mobile apps have made them the most popular product type in the Women’s Digital Health market. As smartphone usage rises, women increasingly use mobile apps to manage their health-related needs. As an illustration, significant businesses like MyFitnessPal have created mobile apps that enable women to track their diet and exercise routine and even monitor their menstrual cycles. In addition, businesses like Glow and Ovia Health have released mobile apps for tracking fertility, assisting women in keeping track of and improving their chances of conception. The market's leading players have improved mobile app technology, making it a popular choice for Women’s Digital Health because it gives women more control and understanding of their health.

Application Analysis

Due to its widespread relevance and popularity among women of all ages, the reproductive health category dominates the Women’s Digital Health market Application segment. This category covers various topics related to reproductive health, such as tracking fertility, observing menstrual cycles, using contraception, and caring for pregnant women. For instance, pregnancy care apps like BabyCenter provide personalized tools and information to help expectant mothers track their child’s development and get support throughout the pregnancy. Overall, the reproductive health category demonstrates the importance of this topic for women's overall health and thus commands the largest share of the Women’s Digital Health market.

Regional Analysis

The market is expanding significantly in North America due to the rising use of digital health solutions, rising smartphone penetration, and rising public awareness of women's health issues. For instance, companies like Clue and Nurx provide digital platforms for tracking menstrual cycles and telemedicine services, enabling women to take charge of their health. Meanwhile, Europe is progressing in creating cutting-edge digital solutions for women's health, such as Natural Cycles, an app for monitoring fertility. Emerging markets in the Asia Pacific region, including China and India, are seeing a rise in mobile health applications tailored specifically to women's healthcare needs. These developments serve as examples of the regionally specific innovations and distinctive digital health solutions developed for the well-being of women.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 1.8 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 6.4 Billion CAGR 20.1% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Analogic Corp., FUJIFILM Sonosite Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Medtronic PLC, Getinge AB, Neoventa Medical AB, Natus Medical Inc., OSI Systems Inc., EDAN Instruments Inc., The Cooper Companies Inc., MEDGYN Products Inc., Dixion Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Lutech, Advanced Instruments, Shenzhen Bestman Instrument Co. Ltd., TRISMED Co. Ltd., Progetti SRL, Alphabet Inc., Fitbit Inc., Apple Inc., Ovia Health Inc., Flo Health, Clue Cycle Tracking GmbH, Natural Cycles Nordic AB, Maven Clinic Inc., Arjo Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/womens-digital-health-market-2228/customization-request

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Mobile App

Wearable Device

Telemedicine

Medical Device

Other Product Types





By Application

Pregnancy & Fertility

Menstrual Tracking

Breast Cancer

Reproductive Health

Mental Health

Other Applications

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





Recent Development of the Global Women’s Digital Health Market

On March 9, 2023, Mintz launched a Women’s Health and Technology practice, bringing together attorneys from across the firm’s transactional, intellectual property, health care, and FDA regulatory and litigation teams with a focus on serving clients in life sciences, specifically FemTech.

On July 26, 2022, Providing integrated mental, reproductive, and physical healthcare to college students is a societal and medical imperative that Caraway, a women's+ digital healthcare company, has taken on. The GenZ generation of today expects a personalized, equitable, and digitally accessible healthcare experience. Caraway prioritizes the needs and concerns of college women+ during a crucial developmental-age window because it was created by students for students.

On June 8, 2022, The most popular ovulation and period tracker, Flo Health, announced the launch of its global business-to-business service, Flo for Business. Flo for Business, which is accessible in 245 countries and 20 languages, aims to inform and empower staff members about monitoring their periods, ovulation, and general reproductive health. This new service takes a comprehensive approach to women's health by providing medically supported scientific content and advice from medical professionals to assist staff members in developing a better understanding of their bodies and taking proactive measures to improve their personal health.

On February 23, 2022, FemTec Health, a startup with a focus on using data for individualized beauty and wellness care, recently unveiled Awesome Woman as a new direct-to-consumer offering. Customers can use the service to get customized health product packages and access telehealth services. FemTec Health develops personalized offerings by combining data on a customer's genomic, genetic, and health history with AI and machine learning. The package might contain at-home tests, probiotics, and vitamins.

