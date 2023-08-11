Global Demand for Spiral Freezer Market Size Will Attain USD 17.1 Billion by 2030 Growing at 8.1% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Zion Market Research | Global Spiral Freezer Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis Report

NEW YORK, United States, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “ Spiral Freezer Market By Type (Small Capacity, Medium Capacity, And Large Capacity), By Application (Seafood & Fish, Meat Processing, And Bakery Products), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global spiral freezer market size was valued at around USD 10.1 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 8.1% and is anticipated to reach over USD 17.1 billion by 2030.”

Spiral Freezer Market Overview:

In the food industry, spiral freezers are versatile systems used for swiftly cooling and freezing food products. Apparently, the culinary products can be frozen individually or in bulk. Components used in these adaptable systems must be extremely robust, able to withstand a wide temperature range and a high level of mechanical stress. Mechanical conveyor systems are used to operate the spiral freezer, and access to its components is made possible by the reduction in space required across the belt.

Key Insights from Primary Research

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The global market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to the need for enhanced freezing capacity, the ability of manufacturing huge quantities of frozen products, and escalating demand for reliability in extreme climatic conditions.

Based on type, the small capacity segment is predicted to contribute a majorly towards the market growth over the forecast timeline.

In terms of application, the bakery products segment to record the fastest CAGR over 2023-2030.

Region-wise, the European spiral freezer market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the assessment period.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global spiral freezer market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global spiral freezer market include;

Jet Coldchain

VDL Systems bv

GEA

John Bean Technologies Corporation

RMF

CES NV

Advanced Equipment Inc

Van Abeelen

SCANICO A/S

FPS Food Process Solutions

Sinteco Impianti Srl

Dantech Freezing Systems

Praxair Technology Inc.

ICS Spiral Freezers

Linde Gas

Mayekawa

Air Liquide

Kaak Spirals

Heinen Freezing

IJ White

Spiral Freezer Market: Growth Factors

Popularity of seasonal diets to accelerate worldwide market growth

The expansion of the global spiral freezer market is anticipated to be augmented by the rising demand for high-quality goods. In addition, the need for increased freezing capacity, the ability to produce vast quantities of frozen products, and the rising demand for dependability in extreme climatic conditions will contribute to the expansion of the global market. In addition, the requirement for minimal maintenance will provide the impetus for the global expansion of the market.

Moreover, food must be chilled rapidly; consequently, the spiral freezer is in high demand. In addition, these products are energy-efficient and aid in the short-term preservation of food. Global demand for seasonal commodities, such as seasonal fruits and vegetables, will fuel the expansion of the spiral freezer market. Global market trends will be determined by the expanding use of products in households and industries. Growing consumer expenditures on processed foods and an enormous demand for preserving food products in developing nations will expand the market's potential.

Spiral Freezer Market: Restraints

Government restrictions on specific foods and beverages can slow global industry development

Implementation of stringent food and beverage laws can hinder the expansion of the global spiral freezer market. In addition, the spiral freezer's production will be impeded by the astronomical costs of basic materials.

Spiral Freezer Market: Segmentation

The global spiral freezer market is sectored into type, application, and region.

In terms of type, the global spiral freezer market is divided into the medium capacity, small capacity, and large capacity segments. Furthermore, the small capacity segment, which accounted for more than 75% of the global market share in 2022, is slated to contribute to the major market share over 2023-2030.

On basis of the application, the global spiral freezer industry is sectored into seafood & fish, meat processing, and bakery products segments. The bakery products segment is anticipated to record the highest CAGR over the forecast timeline.

Regional Analysis:

North American spiral freezer market will dominate revenue from 2023-2030

North America, which had 28% of the worldwide spiral freezer market revenue in 2022, is expected to lead regional market growth. The regional market boom over 2023-2030 may be driven by rising spiral freezer demand in food processing countries like Canada and the U.S. The regional market will also be affected by rising sales of frozen pastry items like cookies and pies.

However, the European spiral freezer business is expected to grow 11.1% fastest. The regional market may grow during the projection timeframe due to more supermarkets, fast food chains, and hotels in Europe. Additionally, large companies on the continent will boost regional market growth.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 10.1 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 17.1 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 8.1% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Jet Coldchain, VDL Systems bv, GEA, John Bean Technologies Corporation, RMF, CES NV, Advanced Equipment Inc, Van Abeelen, SCANICO A/S, FPS Food Process Solutions, Sinteco Impianti Srl, Dantech Freezing Systems, Praxair Technology Inc., ICS Spiral Freezers, Linde Gas, Mayekawa, Air Liquide, Kaak Spirals, Heinen Freezing, and IJ White. Segments Covered By Type, By Application, And By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Recent Industry Developments:

In March 2021, JBT Corporation, a key food processing machinery manufacturing firm based in the U.S., announced the launching of a new spiral freezer referred to as JBT Northfield CleanFREEZE™ Spiral Freeze. Reportedly, the new product offers a sanitary design along with exceptional performance and ease of maintenance. The move will boost the expansion of the spiral freezer industry across the globe.

In the first quarter of 2022, Gea Group, a food corporation, introduced a new freezing system referred to as ProEdge Drive at IFFA in Germany. The move is likely to provide impetus to the expansion of the spiral freezer industry.

The global spiral freezer market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Small Capacity

Medium Capacity

Large Capacity

By Application

Seafood & Fish

Meat Processing

Bakery Products

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Spiral Freezer industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Spiral Freezer Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Spiral Freezer Industry?

What segments does the Spiral Freezer Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Spiral Freezer Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Full in-depth analysis of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Segmentation details of the market

Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players

Emerging segments and regional markets

Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

