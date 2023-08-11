$100+ Billion Payment Processing Solutions Markets: Debit Card, Credit Card, ACH, eWallet - Global Forecast to 2028

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Payment Processing Solutions Market by Payment Method (Debit Card, Credit Card, ACH, eWallet), Vertical (BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Telecom, Travel & Hospitality, Real Estate), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Payment processing solutions market is on a rapid growth trajectory, projected to expand from USD 103.2 billion in 2023 to USD 160.0 billion by 2028, showcasing a robust CAGR of 9.2%

This surge is driven by the integration of cutting-edge technologies like AI, ML, blockchain, and biometrics into payment processing solutions, elevating security, fraud detection, and transaction speed. Businesses and consumers are increasingly drawn to these advanced solutions for their enhanced capabilities.

Over the years, the industry has witnessed significant transformations due to factors such as regulations, competition, and the widespread adoption of mobile devices. As digital wallets evolved to become compatible with wireless and mobile devices, technologies like Radio Frequency Identification and Near-Field Communications paved the way for intermediaries to facilitate seamless payment transactions.

Major players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches, product enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their footprint in the Payment processing solutions market.

Amidst this dynamic landscape, the payment processing industry is steadily moving towards smarter solutions. This comprehensive report will be a valuable resource for market leaders and new entrants, providing them with close approximations of revenue figures for the global Payment processing solutions market and its subsegments.

Stakeholders can gain critical insights into the competitive landscape, strategize better, and plan effective go-to-market strategies. Furthermore, the report offers a pulse on the market, equipping stakeholders with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Based on vertical, the retail segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

The retail industry is undergoing a significant transformation, with retailers updating their brick-and-mortar stores and establishing online platforms to drive revenue and enhance customer experiences.

Retailers are embracing innovative technologies such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, digital storefronts, and social networks to increase their visibility and market presence. They recognize the numerous benefits of digital payments, including faster transaction times, increased revenue, improved operational efficiency, and reduced costs.

Mobile payments have played a pivotal role in streamlining transactions and reducing queues at retail stores. Many e-commerce companies now offer smartphone apps that reduce reliance on traditional payment methods and deliver unique and convenient customer experiences.

Asia Pacific to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific region exhibits a strong preference among consumers for both seamless and secure digital payment transactions. This has created a favorable market for advanced payment processing solutions.

Global providers in this sector are capitalizing on the region's growing retail market and are increasingly targeting Asia Pacific to deliver sophisticated payment solutions. Notably, countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia have experienced a surge in mobile transactions, prompting their governments to prioritize user-friendly payment methods.

The GSMA's "The Mobile Economy 2021" report reveals that Asia Pacific boasts a 42% mobile internet penetration, with 1.2 billion individuals connected to mobile internet by the end of 2020, representing an addition of 200 million new subscribers compared to the previous year.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 257 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $103.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $160 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Rising Government Initiatives for Digital Payments to Act as Opportunity in Market

Credit Card Segment and BFSI to Account for Large Shares in North America

Credit Card Segment and China to Account for Large Shares in Asia-Pacific

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Ecommerce Sales Along with Growing Internet Penetration

Embracing Contactless Payments Globally

Evolving Customer Expectations

Rising Use of M-commerce in the Transportation Industry

Increasing Focus on Security and Fraud Prevention

Restraints

Absence of Global Standards for Cross-Border Transactions

Lack of Digital Literacy in Emerging Countries

Technical Limitations and Resistance to Change

Opportunities

Rising Financial Inclusion Globally

Rising Government and Private Initiatives to Promote Digital Transactions

Global Growth of E-commerce

Challenges

Threat of Increasing Cyberattacks on Digital Payment Solutions

Regulatory Compliance

Industry Trends

Use Cases

Use Case 1: Paypal

Use Case 2: Fis

Use Case 3: Payu

Use Case 4: Stripe

Use Case 5: Square

Value Chain Analysis

Brief History of Payment Processing Solutions

2000-2010

2010-2020

2020-Present

Ecosystem

Patent Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Technology Analysis

Adjacent Technologies

Encryption and Tokenization

Point-Of-Sale (Pos) Technologies

Near Field Communication (Nfc)

Mobile Wallets and Payment Apps

Biometric Authentication

Analytics and Business Intelligence

Internet of Things (IoT)

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Technologies

Payment Gateways

Application Programming Interfaces (Apis)

Cloud Computing

Company Profiles

Major Players

Paypal

Fiserv

Fis

Global Payments

Aci Worldwide

Square

Mastercard

Visa

Adyen

Stripe

Payu

Jack Henry & Associates

Paysafe

Phonepe

Razorpay

Other Players/Startups

Secure Payment Systems

Worldline

Spreedly

Fattmerchant

North American Bancard

Dwolla

CCBill

Authorize.Net

Alipay

Payprotec

Signapay

Kliknpay

Finix Payments

Due

Pineapple Payments

Modulr

Muchbetter

Paykickstart

Aeropay

Sila

