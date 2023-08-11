Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons

Bagsværd, Denmark, 11 August 2023 — This company announcement discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on market abuse.
The company’s board members, executives and their associated persons have given Novo Nordisk power of attorney on their behalf to publish trading in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons.
Please find below a statement of such trading in shares issued by Novo Nordisk.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Kasim Kutay
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Member of the Board of Directors
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|ADRs
|Identification code
|NVO
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of ADRs
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 1,253.48
|276 ADRs
|d)
|Aggregated information
276 ADRs
DKK 1,253.48
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-08-10
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|New York Stock Exchange
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Maha Kutay
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Closely related to Kasim Kutay, member of the Board of Directors
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0060534915
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 1,230.45
|1,396 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
1,396 shares
DKK 1,230.45
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-08-10
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Maziar Mike Doustdar
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President, head of International Operations
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0060534915
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 1,241.88
|5,321 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
5,321 shares
DKK 1,241.88
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-08-10
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Ludovic Helfgott
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President, head of Rare Disease
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0060534915
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 1,242.36
|6,432 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
6,432 shares
DKK 1,242.36
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-08-10
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Camilla Sylvest
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President, head of Commercial Strategy and Corporate Affairs
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0060534915
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 1,238.52
|10,000 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
10,000 shares
DKK 1,238.52
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-08-10
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 59,000 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.
Contacts for further information
|Media:
|Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
abmo@novonordisk.com
|Natalia Salomao Abrahao (US)
+1 848 304 1027
niaa@novonordisk.com
|Investors:
|Daniel Muusmann Bohsen
+45 3075 2175
dabo@novonordisk.com
|Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
jrde@novonordisk.com
|David Heiberg Landsted
+45 3077 6915
dhel@novonordisk.com
|Mark Joseph Root (US)
+1 848 213 3219
mjhr@novonordisk.com
|Sina Meyer
+45 3075 6656 azey@novonordisk.com
|Frederik Taylor Pitter
+45 3075 8259 fptr@novonordisk.com
