Converged Data Center Infrastructure Market to Hit USD 26,866.13 Million By 2030 | A Compressive Research

New York, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the research report “Global Converged Data Center Infrastructure Market ” published by Consegic Business Intelligence, the market was worth USD 10,691.82 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach over USD 26,866.13 Million by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.6%.

Global Converged Data Center Infrastructure Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, By Type (Reference Architecture and Pre-Racked Configuration), Mode of Deployment (On-Premises and Collocated Data Center), End User (Retail & E-commerce, Energy & Utilities, Transportation, BFSI, IT & telecommunication, and Others), and By Region, Forecast Period 2023 – 2030.

Converged Data Center Infrastructure is defined as type of datacenter management system that includes the combination of virtualization and legacy infrastructure components including network switches, servers, storage arrays, and others. Business across the globe is increasingly adopting cloud computing technologies for their businesses due to cost efficient and reliability factor. Converged data center infrastructure’s is moreover providing an efficient and convenient form of platform to the organization who lack financial benefits and are unable to install on-premises infrastructure. In addition, converged data center infrastructure is available in pre-configured options that allows the business to expediate their businesses task without any delay.

Furthermore, reduced hardware acquisition and ease of deployment factors are boosting the demand for converged data center infrastructure. In addition, growing requirements of storage and computational resources has been fulfilling the market growth of converged data center infrastructure market. For instance, Lenovo is offering Converged HX Series, capable of integrating software that allows businesses to operate in a more convenient manner. Thus, growing requirements for simple IT infrastructure for data centers is proliferating the demand for converged data center infrastructure market.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 26,866.13 Million Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 12.6% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030

Converged Data Center Infrastructure Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing adoption of cloud computing infrastructure for efficient data storage is driving the market growth

Growing demand for reduced operational complexities by adopting single vendor approach is fueling the market growth

Increasing demand for cost-effective IT infrastructure is promoting the market growth

Restraints

Complexities arising due to hardware and software compatibility is restraining the market growth

Concerns associated with data security and privacy tends to hinder the market growth

Opportunities

Increasing volume of data and requirement for data centers is projected to drive the market growth

Global Converged Data Center Infrastructure Market Segmentation Details:

Based on type, the reference architecture segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. The key features attributed to the growth of the structure are owing to its design and implementation robustness that allow the management to work effectively. For instance, Hewlett Packard Enterprise is offering Hewlett Packard Enterprise Information Library containing Reference Architecture Portfolio for its users.

Based on mode of deployment, collocated data center segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. Due to the growing requirement for secured and reliable IT infrastructure, most of the organizations are seeking interest in adopting collocated data center. Furthermore, cost efficiency, which tends to be a major factor for organizations, is driving the market growth of this segment and further tends to grow during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the IT & telecommunication segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022. Owing to the increasing demand for modern technology and communication infrastructure, the IT and telecommunication sector is widely adopting converged data centers for efficient functioning. Among few of the factors including data storage and processing demand; flexibility and scalability; network and connectivity, and others is promoting the market growth of the segment.

Based on region, North American region accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. The adoption of converged data center infrastructure in the North American region is primarily driven by technological advancement in the region including cloud computing, internet, digital services, and others. Owing to the faster adoption of technology, business across the regions is increasingly seeking for data centers to support the growing digital economy which has driven the market growth for converged data centers.

Recent Developments

In June 2023, Cisco and Hitachi Vantara, signed new strategic partnership agreements to support customers in simplifying hybrid cloud management.

Key Market Highlights

Globally, converged data center infrastructure market is divided based on the type into reference architecture and pre-racked configuration.

Globally, converged data center infrastructure market is categorized based on mode of deployment into on-premises and collocated data center.

In the context of end-user, the market is separated into retail & e-commerce, energy & utilities, transportation, BFSI, IT & telecommunication, and others.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

North America and Asia-Pacific are estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the large presence of market players combined with high expenditures on advancements in converged data center infrastructure market.

List of Major Global Converged Data Center Infrastructure Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of technology, product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment —

Nutanix

Dell EMC

Cisco Systems

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hitachi Energy

IBM Corporation

NetApp Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft

VMware

Lenovo

Riverbed Technology

Fujitsu

StarWind

Global Converged Data Center Infrastructure Market Segmentation:

By Type

Reference Architecture

Pre-Racked Configuration

By Mode of Deployment

On-Premise

Collocated Data Center

By End-User Retail & E-commerce Energy & Utilities Transportation BFSI IT & telecommunication Others



Key Questions Covered in the Converged Data Center Infrastructure Market Report

What is Converged Data Center Infrastructure?

What is the dominating segment in the Converged Data Center Infrastructure market by end user?

- In 2022, the IT & telecommunication segment accounted for the highest market share of 31.4% in the overall Converged Data Center Infrastructure market.

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region will have the largest impact on the Converged Data Center Infrastructure growth in the coming years?

- North America accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. The increasing demand for converged data center infrastructure from multiple industries including retail & e-commerce, automotive, and media & entertainment industries among others is driving the growth of the regional market.

Which region/country is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2030?

- Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register fastest CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period due to rapid pace of industrialization and growth of multiple industries including retail & e-commerce, BFSI, media & entertainment, and others.

