Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market Set to Soar Past USD 70 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford USA, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs market size is expected to reach USD 70 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 1.72% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The growing prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis, increasing aging population, rising awareness and early diagnosis, advancements in biologic therapies, expanding research and development efforts, introduction of targeted therapies, and the need for effective disease management options. Additionally, changing lifestyle patterns, improving healthcare infrastructure, and the demand for improved quality of life are contributing to the market's growth.
According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs market, increasing adoption of personalized and precision medicine approaches, development of oral and non-injectable treatment options, emphasis on early intervention strategies, incorporation of digital health solutions for remote monitoring, emergence of biosimilars driving competition, focus on combination therapies for enhanced efficacy, and continuous efforts in understanding the underlying disease mechanisms for novel drug targets. Additionally, patient-centric care models, integration of real-world evidence in treatment decisions, and collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and research institutions are shaping the dynamics of the rheumatoid arthritis drugs market.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market"
- Pages - 242
- Tables - 115
- Figures -69
Rheumatoid arthritis drugs are medications that are used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, a chronic inflammatory disease that affects the joints. These drugs work by suppressing the immune system and reducing inflammation. There are many different types of rheumatoid arthritis drugs available, including biologics, conventional synthetic DMARDs, and small molecule DMARDs.
Prominent Players in Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market
- AbbVie
- Amgen
- Johnson & Johnson
- Pfizer
- UCB
- Sanofi
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Novartis
- Roche
- Astex Pharmaceuticals
- Biogen
- Celltrion
- Incyte Corporation
- Kineta Pharmaceuticals
- Menarini
- Mereo BioPharma
- Receptos
- Samsung Bioepis
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company
Get a sample copy of this report:
https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/rheumatoid-arthritis-drugs-market
Report Scope & Segmentation:
| Attributes
| Details
| Forecast Period
|2023-2030
| Market Size in 2022
|60.02 Billion
| 2030 Value Projection
|70 Billion
|CAGR
|1.72%
| Segments Covered
|
| Regions Covered
|North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Rest of MEA)
Biologic DMARDs (Disease-Modifying Antirheumatic Drugs) Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period
Biologic DMARDs (Disease-Modifying Antirheumatic Drugs) dominated the global online market as these drugs are designed to target specific components of the immune system that play a role in the disease. Biologics have shown significant efficacy in managing rheumatoid arthritis symptoms, improving patient outcomes, and slowing disease progression. The availability of different biologic agents with varying mechanisms of action allows for personalized treatment approaches. While biologics are effective, they can be more expensive and are often administered through injections or infusions.
Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):
https://www.skyquestt.com/report/rheumatoid-arthritis-drugs-market
Hospital and Clinics are the Leading Application Segment
In terms of application, hospital and clinics are the leading segment as rheumatologists and specialists in hospitals and clinics have expertise in managing rheumatoid arthritis. Patients with moderate to severe cases often require specialized care and close monitoring, which is readily available in these settings.
North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements
Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. This dominance can be attributed to well-established healthcare systems, advanced research and development capabilities, high awareness levels, and access to a wide range of treatment options. The prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis in this region has also driven the demand for effective treatments.
A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavours to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs.
Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:
https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/rheumatoid-arthritis-drugs-market
Key Developments in Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market
- In January 2023, Bristol-Myers Squibb acquired Celgene for \$74 billion. This acquisition gave Bristol-Myers Squibb a strong portfolio of rheumatoid arthritis drugs, including Revlimid and Otezla.
- In March 2023, AbbVie acquired Allergan for \$63 billion. This acquisition gave AbbVie a strong portfolio of rheumatoid arthritis drugs, including Humira and Rinvoq.
Key Questions Answered in Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market Report
- What specific growth drivers will impact the market during the forecast period?
- Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?
- In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?
Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:
Fill Finish Manufacturing Market
Hemoglobinopathies Treatment Market
About Us:
SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.
Address:
1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886
Phone:
USA (+1) 617-230-0741
Email: sales@skyquestt.com