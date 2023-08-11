Global Nitrile Gloves Market Factbook 2023: Drivers, Trends and Forecasts - Historical Data 2019-2022, Estimates for 2023, Forecasts 2024-2029

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nitrile Gloves Market Factbook (2023 Edition): Analysis By Type (Powdered, Powder-Free), Texture (Smooth, Micro-Roughened, Aggressively Textured), By End Use Industry, By Region, By Country: Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Nitrile Gloves Market is set to witness substantial growth, projected to reach USD 14.36 billion by the end of 2029, soaring from USD 5.89 billion in 2022. Over the forecast period from 2024 to 2029, the market is anticipated to expand at a remarkable CAGR of 13.3%.

The Global Nitrile Gloves Market Factbook offers comprehensive data for the historical period of 2019-2022, estimates for 2023, and insights into the forecast period of 2024-2029. This research report provides a detailed analysis of various regions and 15 countries, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, UAE, and Saudi Arabia.

The increasing demand for nitrile gloves in the healthcare sector, driven by growing awareness of self-care and hygiene, the COVID-19 outbreak, and stringent regulations, is contributing to the market's favorable growth. Additionally, the shift from latex to nitrile, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and technological advancements in manufacturing processes have further improved the quality and efficiency of nitrile glove production.

Furthermore, the high demand for nitrile gloves in medical examinations, surgeries, and other healthcare procedures has surged due to increasing focus on hygiene and safety in healthcare facilities. The market's growth is also supported by the development of specialized textures, such as micro-roughened gloves, which offer enhanced grip and improved slip resistance, catering to industries like construction, automotive, and manufacturing, where safety and grip are of utmost importance, especially in wet or oily conditions.

The Asia Pacific region, particularly Malaysia and Thailand, is a major production hub for Nitrile Gloves. Malaysia is the world leader in the manufacturing of nitrile gloves, catering to more than 60% of the total global demand. Nitrile gloves export shipments from Malaysia in the year 2022 stood at 86.1K, exported by 1,318 Malaysia exporters to 2,715 buyers.



Technological advancements have allowed manufacturers to produce thinner Nitrile Gloves without compromising their protective properties. These gloves offer improved tactile sensitivity, allowing wearers to perform tasks that require fine motor skills and precision. Kimberly Clark introduced and developed two gloves for higher-risk lab environments in the biotech, non-sterile pharmaceutical and university research fields, where science and safety must work hand-in-hand.



Conventional nitrile gloves, when disposed of in landfills, can take up to 100-200 years to biodegrade. This contributes to the problem of non-biodegradable waste accumulation, posing a severe threat to the environment and wildlife. As a result, there is a growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly disposable products in the forecast period.

With growing environmental awareness, manufacturers could invest in research and development to produce biodegradable nitrile gloves and meet the increasing demand, thereby protecting the environment.



