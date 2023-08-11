Global Packaging Market Growth Opportunities 2023-2027 - Tamper-Proof and Reusable Packaging Solutions to Propel Market Demand

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Packaging Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global packaging market is forecast to grow by $223.96 billion during the forecast period of 2023-2027, with a CAGR of 3.92%.

Several factors are contributing to this growth, including the rise in food delivery and takeaway services, the demand for innovative packaging, and an increase in the need for digitally printed packaging. The emergence of tamper-proof packaging and the rise in the adoption of reusable packaging are expected to create significant demand in the market.

The report segments the packaging market by end-user, type, and geography. The end-user segments include food, beverage, healthcare, personal care, and others. The type segments consist of board, rigid plastic, flexible, metal, and glass. Geographically, the market is divided into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

The report covers an analysis of leading packaging market vendors, including :

