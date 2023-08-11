20th Annual Report and Survey of Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Capacity and Production: A Study of Biotherapeutic Developers and Contract Manufacturing Organizations

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "20th Annual Report and Survey of Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Capacity and Production" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The comprehensive study that provides insights into the current and projected future capacity and production in the biopharmaceutical manufacturing industry. The report includes case study summaries, an overview of the industry's current situation, and discussions of various topics affecting the sector.

Report Coverage

In-depth analysis of key data, capacity, production trends, and benchmarks

Budget trends and impact of the current economic environment

Downstream purification problems and issues

Current and projected industry bottlenecks

Capacity utilization and current production levels

Capacity bottlenecks - what's being done to resolve

Production trends and Outsourcing trends

International offshoring through 2028

Range of titers, growth

Disposables: Spending growth; downstream uses; L&E's; reasons for increasing/ restricting; budget increases; vendor satisfaction

Batch failure rates & trends

Selecting a CMO - Problems & solutions

Quality management & PAT implementation

Hiring and employment growth

Supplier growth rates, and much more

Compare 140+ Biomanufacturers vs CMOs; U.S. vs. European & Global Biomanufacturing

Key highlights of the report include:

Demographics: The report presents information about the respondents' area of involvement, qualifications, facility locations, areas of biopharmaceutical manufacturing operations, number of employees, and batches run per year. Introduction and Discussion: This chapter provides an overview of the biopharmaceutical industry, market trends, global market trends, and biopharmaceutical markets by product class. Emerging Technologies: The chapter discusses recent trends and innovations in the bioprocessing industry, including FDA approvals, CDMO landscape, end-of-life management for single-use products, China's position in global biomanufacturing, and the impact of COVID-19 on the bioprocessing supply chain. Capacity Utilization: This section covers capacity utilization trends, comparisons between biomanufacturers and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs), and comparisons between the U.S. and Western European biomanufacturers. Current and Future Capacity Constraints and Quality Factors: The report discusses current and expected capacity constraints, factors impacting future production capacity, key areas to address to avoid capacity constraints, batch failures in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, automation implementation, and quality problems attributed to vendors. Future Capacity Expansions: This chapter focuses on planned future capacity expansions by biomanufacturers and CMOs. Outsourcing Trends in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing: The report explores the reasons for outsourcing, future projections, outsourced activities in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, and offshoring trends. Disposables and Single-Use Systems in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing: This section covers the use of disposables and single-use systems, reasons for increasing or restricting their use, factors that may restrict their use, single-use adoption issues, and satisfaction with single-use device vendors. Downstream Purification: The chapter discusses the impact of downstream processing on capacity, specific purification step constraints, downstream purification issues, and new downstream processing technologies. Hiring, Employment Growth, and Training: This section presents hiring trends, hiring challenges, training in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, and training industry trends. New Methods: Continuous and Process Intensification, Cell and Gene Therapies: The report explores continuous bioprocessing, process intensification, cell and gene therapy platforms, and their impact on the industry. Suppliers to Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing and Life Sciences: This chapter focuses on the growth rate of sales by suppliers, budget issues faced by industry suppliers, problems clients have with their vendors, impacts of COVID-19 on suppliers' activities, and vendors' products and services.

The report is intended to assist biomanufacturers and CMOs in making informed decisions about their biomanufacturing operations by providing in-depth analysis of capacity, production trends, and benchmarks, among other key data points. It covers various aspects of the biopharmaceutical manufacturing industry, making it a valuable resource for stakeholders in the field.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/56lu9g

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.