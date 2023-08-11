Japan Defense Activities 2023: Rising National Spending to Enable Transformational Growth of the Japanese Defense Industry

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Defense Activities, FY2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report provides valuable insights into the Japanese defense industry, analyzing Japan's Defense Buildup Program from FY2023 to FY2027 and presenting an in-depth breakdown of the budget appropriation for FY2023.

Japanese Defense Industry Growth Drivers and Restraints:

Japan has announced substantial increases in national defense spending through FY2027 amid heightened perceptions of imminent threats. The rapid deployment of advanced defense and counter-strike capabilities is a priority, along with re-establishing domestic defense manufacturing to emphasize self-reliance and defense export promotion. The growing international defense and security partnerships and bilateral relationships create market expansion opportunities for domestic industry participants in allied nations and vice versa.

Growth Opportunities in the Japanese Defense Industry: The report identifies key growth opportunities in the Japanese defense industry, including:

System Integration and Local Manufacturing: Emphasizing collaborations among the defense, commercial industries, and academia to accelerate new product development. Synergistic partnerships and technology sharing between foreign and domestic companies are critical for industry growth. Cybersecurity Domain: With the growing reliance on technology in defense, the cybersecurity domain presents significant growth opportunities in Japan's defense sector. Joint R&D Activities: Collaboration in research and development activities can enhance innovation and product development in the defense industry.

Competitive Landscape and Future Outlook:

The report provides a snapshot of the competitive landscape, encompassing foreign and domestic participants active in the Japanese defense industry. It emphasizes the need for government support schemes, such as grants and tax incentives, to open the industry to new participants and enhance its manufacturing capabilities.

