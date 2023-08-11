Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test Services (OSAT) Market Revenues to Reach USD 63.67 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test Services (OSAT) Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 41.10 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 9.15% during the forecast period.

Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test Service providers offer semiconductor assembly, packaging, and testing services for integrated circuits. They play a vital role in bridging the gap between semiconductor design and availability. The semiconductor industry is growing with a focus on miniaturization and efficiency. Outsourcing is a significant driver in the semiconductor industry, including FABs and OSATs. Applications like AI and 5G are driving advancements in packaging platforms, leading to collaboration with OSAT vendors.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 41.10 billion Market Size (2028) USD 63.67 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 9.15% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Growth of the semiconductor industry. Applications like AI and 5G.





Who are the Top Companies in the Global OSAT Market?

The intensity of competitive rivalry in the market is moderate, and it is expected to grow. With the growing consolidation, technological advancement, and geopolitical scenarios, the market has been witnessing fluctuation. New competitors in the packaging and assembly space can provide OEMs with a one-stop solution.

The significant players in the global OSAT market are,

ASE Group

Amkor Technology Inc.

Powertech Technology Inc.

ChipMOS Technologies Inc.

King Yuan Electronics Co. Ltd

Formosa Advanced Technologies Co. Ltd

Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co. Ltd

UTAC Holdings Ltd

Lingsen Precision Industries Ltd

Tongfu Microelectronics Co.

Chipbond Technology Corporation

Hana Micron Inc.

Integrated Micro-electronics Inc.

Tianshui Huatian Technology Co. Ltd

Key Highlights from the Global OSAT Market Report :

Growing Demand for Semiconductors in the Automotive Industry

The automotive industry is a significant driver and opportunity for semiconductor and OSAT vendors. Semiconductors are essential for hardware in electric, hybrid, autonomous, and alternate-fuel vehicles.

The semiconductor shortage in 2021-2022 highlighted the automotive industry's dependency on semiconductor chips.

Increasing semiconductor products per vehicle and trends like autonomous and electric vehicles are creating more potential for the growth of the market.

United States to Lead the Market

The United States is a significant market for the OSAT industry due to high investments, technological advancements, and innovation.

Despite China's dominance in the OSAT and semiconductor market, the United States holds a strong position with a substantial number of technology patents.

US innovation in the OSAT market has also attracted Asian vendors to the country. The impact of the US-China trade war on US fab equipment vendors is minimal.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global OSAT Market?

In July 2022, Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co. Ltd (JCET) started the construction of a new high-end manufacturing base in Jiangyin.

In June 2022, UTAC Holdings Ltd announced a new cost-effective, next-generation test system solution for CMOS image sensors.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global OSAT Market Based on Service Type, Type of Packaging, Application, and Geography.

By Service Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Packaging Testing

By Type of Packaging (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Ball Grid Array (BGA) Packaging Chip-scale Packaging (CSP) Stacked Die Packaging Multi-chip Packaging Quad Flat and Dual-inline Packaging

By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Communication Consumer Electronics Automotive Computing and Networking Industrial Other Applications

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) United States China Taiwan South Korea Malaysia Singapore Japan Rest of the World



