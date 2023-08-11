Stainless Steel Market Volumes to Reach 15.38 million tons by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Stainless Steel Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at 12.23 million tons in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 4.69% during the forecast period.

Stainless steel is an iron-based alloy that has a high content of chromium. As per international standards, stainless steel has at least 10.5% chromium. It is frequently alloyed with additional elements such as nickel and molybdenum and is widely used in various end-user industries, remarkably when superior corrosion resistance and aesthetic requirements are important. Expanding demand from the building and construction and automotive industries are some crucial factors driving the growth of the market.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) 12.23 million tons Market Size (2028) 15.38 million tons CAGR (2023-2028) 4.69% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (million tons) Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Expanding demand from the building and construction and automotive industries. Rising population and urbanization.

Who are the Top Companies in the Stainless Steel Market?

The market is partially consolidated in nature. The noteworthy players in the global stainless steel market are:

Acciai Speciali Terni SpA

Acerinox

Aperam

ArcelorMittal

Baosteel Group

China Baowu Steel

JFE Steel Corporation

Jindal Stainless Limited

NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION

Outokumpu

POSCO

thyssenkrupp Stainless GmbH

Tsingshan Holding Group

Key Highlights from the Stainless Steel Market Report :

Growing Demand from the Construction Industry

Stainless steel is utilized in all aspects of architecture, construction, and building. Owing to the better corrosion resistance, most architectural design and structural engineering firms prefer more highly alloyed molybdenum-containing stainless steels for more corrosive locations.

It is the fastest-growing sector in the construction industry. Stainless steel products are employed in structural applications such as beams, columns, and general architectural applications.

APAC to Dominate the Market

The Asia-Pacific region has witnessed significant growth in the stainless steel industry. Countries such as China and India account for substantial consumption shares. The developing presence of foreign companies in the Asia-Pacific region has also created a demand for the construction of new offices and buildings.

The expanding demand from the automotive industry is further boosting the market for stainless steel in the region.

What are the Latest Developments in the Stainless Steel Market ?

In January 2023, North American Stainless (NAS), the largest fully integrated stainless steel producer in the United States, established the USD 244 million expansion of its Ghent, Kentucky facility in Carroll County.

In December 2022, Jindal Stainless secured regulatory approval for its merger with Jindal Stainless (Hisar) from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Stainless Steel Market Based on Product, Application, and Geography:

By Product (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Cold Flat Hot Coils Cold Bars Hot Bars Hot Plate and Sheet Other Products

By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Automotive and Transportation Building and Construction Metal Products Electrical Machinery Mechanical Engineering Other Applications

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Mexico Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



