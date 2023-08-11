Hospital-acquired infections Market to Surpass 33.77 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to the Rising number of surgical procedures

Westford USA, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the escalating incidence of spine degeneration highlights a concerning trend within the global hospital-acquired infections market . This issue demands immediate attention as it contributes to the growing burden of healthcare-associated complications. Addressing the root causes and implementing stringent preventive measures are imperative for safeguarding patient well-being and the integrity of the healthcare system.

The surge in antibiotic-resistant pathogens propels the global hospital-acquired infections market. This alarming trend underscores the pressing need for advanced infection control measures and innovative therapeutics. Tackling this challenge is pivotal to ensuring patient safety, enhancing healthcare outcomes, and mitigating the economic strain on healthcare systems.

Prominent Players in the Hospital-acquired infections Market

3M Company

Abbott Laboratories

Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc. (ASP)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Belimed AG

BioMérieux SA

Cantel Medical Corp.

Getinge Group

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co., Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Roche Diagnostics Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Steris Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Ansell Limited

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Disinfection Equipment Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to increasing awareness of infection control

The disinfection equipment segment is the fastest-growing in the global hospital-acquired infections market. Driven by increasing awareness of infection control, this segment witnesses robust demand for advanced disinfection technologies across healthcare settings. Rapid adoption signifies its pivotal role in curbing nosocomial infections effectively.

North America emerges as the dominant segment in the global hospital-acquired infections market. This prominence is attributed to well-established healthcare infrastructure, rigorous infection control protocols, and heightened awareness. The region's proactive approach to implementing advanced preventive strategies underscores its pivotal role in shaping global healthcare-associated infection management practices.

Sterilization Equipment Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to its Escalating Trend of Health-Conscious Snacking

The sterilization equipment segment asserts its dominance in the global hospital-acquired infections market. With a pivotal role in infection prevention, this segment experiences high demand driven by increasing healthcare standards. Its widespread adoption underscores its indispensable contribution to curbing nosocomial infections and ensuring patient safety effectively.

The Asia Pacific region is a rapidly advancing segment in the global hospital-acquired infections market. Surging healthcare infrastructure and rising patient awareness and stringent regulations propel the demand for infection control solutions. This region's evolving healthcare landscape substantiates its significant growth potential in tackling nosocomial infections.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the hospital-acquired infections market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Hospital-acquired infections Market

Recently, Sodexo, a global leader in services that improve quality of life, announced that it has expanded its relationship with Ecolab in the United States for the control of hospital-acquired infections through the Protecta Plus program. This program was developed to lower infection risk in hospitals and healthcare facilities by employing Ecolab's Bioquell hydrogen peroxide vapour technology.

Recently, STERIS plc, a global provider of innovative healthcare and life science products and services, announced the completion of its acquisition of Cantel Medical, a global provider of infection control products and services to endoscopy, dental, dialysis, and life sciences customers.

Key Questions Answered in Hospital-acquired infections Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

