Saudi Arabia Residential Real Estate Market Revenues to Reach USD 62.84 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Saudi Arabia Residential Real Estate Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 43.72 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 7.53% during the forecast period.

The population of Saudi Arabia is estimated at around 32 million, and it is growing at an annual rate of over 2%. A significant portion of the population is young middle-class. The demand for housing is being intensified by both young Saudis and expatriates, contributing to a housing shortage. Real estate deal values in Saudi Arabia have reached the highest levels since 2018, driven by increased real estate loans granted to individuals. The government is taking steps to address the housing shortage, including affordable housing projects and more home financing options. The 'Sakani' housing development program aims to increase homeownership rates among Saudi nationals to 70% by 2030, with plans to build around 19,500 residential units for nationals.

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 43.72 billion Market Size (2028) USD 62.84 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 7.53% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Growing population. Supportive government initiatives.





The market is fragmented, with many players. The merger and acquisition (M&A) activity in Saudi Arabia is expected to increase in the coming years, encouraging more companies to enter the market.

Jenan Real Estate Company

Ewaan Co. Ltd

Sedco Development

Jabal Omar

Emaar

Abdul Latif Jamal

Rafal

Al Sedan

Dar Al Arkan

Alfirah United Company for Real Estate

AL Nassar

Rising Housing Supply across Key Cities

The supply of new housing units in Saudi Arabia is experiencing a significant increase, driven by government programs such as Sakani and Wafi that focus on affordable housing.

Over the course of a year (from Q1 2021 to Q1 2022), a total of 344,000 housing units were built in Saudi Arabia, marking an 18% increase.

The average price of residential apartments in Saudi Arabia dropped below USD 133,315 in 2021.

Apartments - The Most Preferred Type of Dwelling

The Saudi government recently decided to exempt real estate transactions from a 15% VAT and implemented a lower property tax, contributing to the rise in the residential real estate market activity.

In Jeddah, the average sales prices of residential apartments are decreasing while witnessing an increase in residential transaction volumes and transaction values.

This growth is due to a significant uptick in the usage of bank and financial institution mortgages.

In December 2021, Retal Urban Development Company launched its key residential project, Nesaj Town Al Narjis, in partnership with the National Housing Company. The project spans an estimated area of 160,000 sq. m. in Riyadh.

In November 2021, top Saudi real estate developers formed a tripartite alliance to establish a housing project in Riyadh.

By Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)

Condominiums and Apartments

Villas and Landed Houses

By Key Cities (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)

Riyadh

Jeddah

Dammam

Rest of Saudi Arabia

