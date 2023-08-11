Europe Tissue and Hygiene Paper Market Revenues to Reach USD 59.32 Billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Europe Tissue and Hygiene Paper Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 59.26 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 0.02% during the forecast period.

Tissue paper is created using a combination of hardwood and softwood trees, synthetic compounds, and water. The process of creating tissue paper involves retting, pulping, adding color, and adding components to control the water-holding capacity of it.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 59.26 billion Market Size (2028) USD 59.32 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 0.02% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Rise in the awareness of consumers regarding hygiene. The growth of private or retailer labels.

Who are the Top Companies in the Europe Tissue and Hygiene Paper Market?

The European tissue and hygiene paper market is highly competitive, with several companies entering the market and the existing companies holding prominent market shares. The market players are engaging in partnerships and innovations to expand their market presence.

Significant players in the European tissue and hygiene paper market are,

WEPA Industrieholding SE

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Metsa Group

Sofidel Group

Lucart SpA

Industrie Cartarie Tronchetti SpA

Essity AB

Renova

Cartiere Carrara SpA

Ontex Group

Key Highlights from the Europe Tissue and Hygiene Paper Market Report :

Demand for Bathroom Tissues to Drive the Market

Bathroom tissues occupy a prominent share in away-from-home and home utilities. They are used extensively in commercial places and households. The bathroom tissue segment is growing rapidly in Europe due to increasing consumer awareness regarding hygiene.

Consumers are looking for quality products due to their rising disposable incomes. The 2-ply and 3-ply toilet tissues are being preferred by consumers over traditional 1-ply tissues due to their quality.

United Kingdom to Record Prominent Growth

Among Western European countries, the United Kingdom registers high penetration rates for disposable hygiene products like wipes and baby diapers. Private labels are becoming major brands in these categories and are growing rapidly.

The UK paper industry is constantly improving recyclability of complex materials, while developing the quality and variety of paper available for recycling.

What are the Latest Developments in the Europe Tissue and Hygiene Paper Market?

In August 2022, WEPA Group invested in a new converting line at its Leuna facility to produce soft and absorbent paper using minimal raw materials.

In April 2022, Ontex, a leader in personal hygiene products, opened its Global Excellence Center for Process Engineering and Global Platform Innovation.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Europe Tissue and Hygiene Paper Market Based on Product Type, Raw Material (Qualitative Analysis), Type, and Country:

By Product Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Baby Diapers Feminine Hygiene Household Paper Incontinence Paper Tissues Bathroom Tissues Paper Napkins Paper Towels Facial Tissues Specialty and Wrapping Tissues Toilet Paper

By Raw Material (Qualitative Analysis) (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Kraft Sulfite Recycled Other Raw Materials

By Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) At Home Away from Home

By Country (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) United Kingdom Germany France Italy Spain Netherlands Denmark Finland Norway Sweden Switzerland Rest of Europe



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry.

