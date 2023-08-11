United Kingdom Skincare Market Revenues to Reach USD 4.55 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ United Kingdom Skincare Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 4.04 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 2.41% during the forecast period.

Skincare products support skin integrity, enhance appearance, and relieve skin conditions. These are applied to avoid symptoms of early aging, pimples, and black patches. The UK skincare market is driven by consumers' inclination toward the consumption of premium skincare products. Consumers in the country are selecting skincare products like moisturizers, cleansers, serums, and other products due to increasing skin problems.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 4.04 billion Market Size (2028) USD 4.55 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 2.41% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The rising disposable income and an increasing working population of women. Mounting pollution.





Who are the Top Companies in the United Kingdom Skincare Market?

The market is consolidated, with some regional and global players dominating the market. The noteworthy players in the UK skincare market are:

Clarins

Unilever PLC

Allergan (SkinMedica)

L'Oreal SA

Procter & Gamble Company

Environ Skin Care (Pty) Ltd

PCA Skin

SkinCeuticals

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Cult Beauty

Key Highlights from the United Kingdom Skincare Market Report :

Emerging Organic Skincare Products Market

The mounting popularity of products containing natural ingredients like plant extracts and herbs, aromatherapies, and fruit extracts in the United Kingdom, is driving the adoption of organic and natural personal care products, thereby expanding the skincare products market in the country.

With the modifying environment and increasing problems, such as UV rays and pollution, the demand for skin protection products is increasing in the United Kingdom. Female consumers are using organic and vegan skincare products such as anti-aging creams, serums, moisturizers, and many more.

Increasing Demand for Premium Skincare Products

Owing to the rising disposable income and an increasing working population, consumer spending on premium beauty and personal care products is increasing. The female population is opting for the use of anti-aging, sun protection moisturizers, and other products to keep their skin young and glowing for a longer time.

The market players are also developing products with high-quality ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and collagen in them to remove wrinkles and fine lines on the skin. Moreover, prominent brands have taken an array of measures to develop their online presence, viz., introducing apps, redesigning sites, advertising, and introducing offers to attract customer attention.

What are the Latest Developments in the United Kingdom Skincare Market?

In February 2023, UK-based Faace launched 'Stress Facce,' a moisturizer for stressed skin made with plant-based ingredients and essential oils. It reduces the stress on the skin and soothes the skin.

In January 2022, Cult Beauty introduced its brand Necessaire in the United Kingdom. It provides a wide range of body care products, involving body wash, body lotion, body serums, and many more.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the United Kingdom Skincare Market Based on Type, Category, and Distribution Channel:

By Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Facial Care Cleansers Moisturizers, Creams, and Lotions Serums and Essence Toners Face Masks and Packs Other Facial Care Products Lip Care Body Care Body Wash Body Lotions

By Category (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Premium Skincare Products Mass Skincare Products

By Distribution Channel (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Specialist Retail Stores Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Pharmacies/Drug Stores Online Retail Channels Other Distribution Channels



