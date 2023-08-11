Indian Connected Truck Telematics Market: Growth Opportunities in AIS 140, Tolling Integration, Investments and Start-up Proliferation

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Indian Connected Truck Telematics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian connected truck telematics market is entering a long growth phase and stands as the fastest-growing market globally. The market offers rewarding opportunities in service revenue and potential new technology integration. The Indian government is actively introducing measures to support infrastructure development and drive technology adoption on a wider scale, ushering the transportation industry into the future.

Key Market Participants and Emerging Tech Companies:

The Indian commercial vehicle telematics ecosystem involves several participants, including telematics service providers (TSPs), original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), telecommunications providers, device manufacturers, IT service providers, and Tier I suppliers. Leading market participants include Arya Omnitalk, Pricol, iTriangle, Teltonika, Minda KPIT, and Danlaw. OEMs such as Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors, and Mahindra also play significant roles. In the pool of emerging tech companies and mobility start-ups, WheelsEye, Intangles, Uffizio, Fleetx, iTriangle, and Loconav are leading with progressive year-over-year growth.

Transformational Growth Opportunities for Stakeholders:

The report highlights several growth opportunities in the Indian connected truck telematics market, including mutually beneficial partnerships, market expansion possibilities for overseas participants, M&A opportunities for high-performing local start-ups, and go-to-market strategies for non-traditional telematics participants. Integration of multiple telematics systems by TSPs, OEM standardization, and a combination of fleet management solutions with tolling and tax collection will be key elements for industry growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Connected Truck Telematics Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

3. Research Scope and Segmentation

4. Connected Truck Telematics Market in India, 2023

Key Market Trends Influencing Telematics Adoption

Key Challenges for Telematics in the Indian Trucking Industry

Technology Involved in Truck Telematics

Business Models of OEMs and TSPs

Ecosystem Partners and Local Partnerships

Government Regulations and Mandates Impacting Trucking

5. The AIS 140 Mandate

AIS 140: The Mandate

AIS 140: Key Features and Capabilities

The AIS 140 Mandate: Value Chain

Key Industry Impacts of the AIS 140 Mandate

AIS 140: Implications of the Mandate

Top AIS 140-approved Companies and Products

6. Market Share Analysis

Connected Trucks Market: Installed Base Forecast

India Telematics: Installed Base by Contribution

Installed Base Forecast and Analysis, India

Revenue Forecast

Market Share Analysis

7. Key Competitor Analysis

Key Competitors

Connected Trucks Market: Key TSP Locations

Key TSP Strategies in India

Key Competitor Analysis: Third-party Vendors

Key OEM Connectivity Strategies

Key Competitor Analysis: Key OEMs

8. Connected Trucks India Market: Pricing Trends of OEMs and TSPs

Telematics Product Package Hierarchies of TSPs

Pricing Trends of TSPs

Pricing Trends and Telematics Packages of OEMs

9. Market Opportunity Analysis

Opportunity by Hardware Type

Opportunity by Package Type

Opportunities by Services: Top 3 Services

Opportunity by Vehicle Type

Opportunity by Fleet Type

Opportunity by Industry Type

Opportunity by Solution Type

Key Opportunity Regions

10. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: AIS 140

Growth Opportunity 2: Tolling Integration

Growth Opportunity 3: Investments and Start-up Proliferation

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Arya Omnitalk

Ashok Leyland

Danlaw

Fleetx

Intangles

iTriangle

Loconav

Mahindra

Minda KPIT

Pricol

Tata Motors

Teltonika

Uffizio

WheelsEye

