Indian Connected Truck Telematics Market: Growth Opportunities in AIS 140, Tolling Integration, Investments and Start-up Proliferation

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Indian Connected Truck Telematics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Indian connected truck telematics market is entering a long growth phase and stands as the fastest-growing market globally. The market offers rewarding opportunities in service revenue and potential new technology integration. The Indian government is actively introducing measures to support infrastructure development and drive technology adoption on a wider scale, ushering the transportation industry into the future.
Key Market Participants and Emerging Tech Companies:
The Indian commercial vehicle telematics ecosystem involves several participants, including telematics service providers (TSPs), original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), telecommunications providers, device manufacturers, IT service providers, and Tier I suppliers. Leading market participants include Arya Omnitalk, Pricol, iTriangle, Teltonika, Minda KPIT, and Danlaw. OEMs such as Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors, and Mahindra also play significant roles. In the pool of emerging tech companies and mobility start-ups, WheelsEye, Intangles, Uffizio, Fleetx, iTriangle, and Loconav are leading with progressive year-over-year growth.
Transformational Growth Opportunities for Stakeholders:
The report highlights several growth opportunities in the Indian connected truck telematics market, including mutually beneficial partnerships, market expansion possibilities for overseas participants, M&A opportunities for high-performing local start-ups, and go-to-market strategies for non-traditional telematics participants. Integration of multiple telematics systems by TSPs, OEM standardization, and a combination of fleet management solutions with tolling and tax collection will be key elements for industry growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Connected Truck Telematics Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
3. Research Scope and Segmentation
4. Connected Truck Telematics Market in India, 2023
- Key Market Trends Influencing Telematics Adoption
- Key Challenges for Telematics in the Indian Trucking Industry
- Technology Involved in Truck Telematics
- Business Models of OEMs and TSPs
- Ecosystem Partners and Local Partnerships
- Government Regulations and Mandates Impacting Trucking
5. The AIS 140 Mandate
- AIS 140: The Mandate
- AIS 140: Key Features and Capabilities
- The AIS 140 Mandate: Value Chain
- Key Industry Impacts of the AIS 140 Mandate
- AIS 140: Implications of the Mandate
- Top AIS 140-approved Companies and Products
6. Market Share Analysis
- Connected Trucks Market: Installed Base Forecast
- India Telematics: Installed Base by Contribution
- Installed Base Forecast and Analysis, India
- Revenue Forecast
- Market Share Analysis
7. Key Competitor Analysis
- Key Competitors
- Connected Trucks Market: Key TSP Locations
- Key TSP Strategies in India
- Key Competitor Analysis: Third-party Vendors
- Key OEM Connectivity Strategies
- Key Competitor Analysis: Key OEMs
8. Connected Trucks India Market: Pricing Trends of OEMs and TSPs
- Telematics Product Package Hierarchies of TSPs
- Pricing Trends of TSPs
- Pricing Trends and Telematics Packages of OEMs
9. Market Opportunity Analysis
- Opportunity by Hardware Type
- Opportunity by Package Type
- Opportunities by Services: Top 3 Services
- Opportunity by Vehicle Type
- Opportunity by Fleet Type
- Opportunity by Industry Type
- Opportunity by Solution Type
- Key Opportunity Regions
10. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: AIS 140
- Growth Opportunity 2: Tolling Integration
- Growth Opportunity 3: Investments and Start-up Proliferation
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Arya Omnitalk
- Ashok Leyland
- Danlaw
- Fleetx
- Intangles
- iTriangle
- Loconav
- Mahindra
- Minda KPIT
- Pricol
- Tata Motors
- Teltonika
- Uffizio
- WheelsEye
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xtroxt
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.