Plastic Containers Market to Surpass 9.39 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Increased Use of Rigid Plastic Containers

Westford USA, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the global plastic container market is witnessing a significant surge in demand due to the growing need for effective drug packaging. This trend stems from the necessity of ensuring pharmaceutical product safety, extending shelf life, and maintaining quality. As the pharmaceutical industry expands, the demand for reliable and innovative drug packaging solutions continues to rise.
The global plastic containers market is witnessing a surge in demand from consumers, driven by their convenience, durability, and versatility. As lifestyles evolve, the need for efficient packaging solutions grows, further fueling this trend. Plastic containers offer practicality across various sectors, reflecting the market's response to evolving consumer preferences.
Prominent Players in the Plastic Containers Market
- Plastipak Holdings, Inc.
- Amcor Limited
- Berry Global Inc.
- RPC Group PLC
- Silgan Holdings Inc.
- Graham Packaging Company LP
- Alpha Packaging Inc.
- Consolidated Container Company LLC
- Gerresheimer AG
- CKS Packaging Inc.
- Huhtamaki Oyj
- Reynolds Group Holdings Limited
- Sonoco Products Company
- Anchor Packaging Inc.
- Comar LLC
- Nampak Ltd.
- Pactiv LLC
- Printpack Inc.
- Sealed Air Corporation
- Tetra Pak International S.A.
Polypropylene Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to their Widespread Integration
The polypropylene segment is a rapid growth driver in the plastic container market. Its lightweight nature, cost-effectiveness, and adaptability make it increasingly preferred across industries. From food packaging to industrial applications, polypropylene's versatility propels its swift expansion within the market landscape.
The Asia Pacific region is dominant in the global plastic container container market. Favourable economic dynamics, urbanization, and changing lifestyles amplify demand. As a manufacturing hub and burgeoning consumer market, Asia Pacific's influence on the plastic containers sector remains profound and expanding.
Polyethylene Terephthalate Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to its Escalating Trend of Health-Conscious Snacking
Within the plastic containers market, the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) segment stands out as the fastest growing. Its popularity is attributed to PET's lightweight nature, recyclability, and food and beverage packaging suitability. This growth reflects the industry's shift towards sustainable packaging solutions driven by consumer demand.
Regional markets in North America emerge as a swiftly advancing segment in the global plastic containers market. Fueled by robust economic activities, evolving consumer preferences, and heightened sustainability concerns, the region showcases remarkable growth. Increasing adoption across sectors reflects North America's pivotal role in shaping the market's trajectory.
A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the plastic containers market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.
Key Developments in the Plastic containers Market
- In May 2022, in alliance with Vöslauer, Austria's top mineral water company, ALPLA Group, a renowned provider of packaging solutions and recycling, has created an innovative returnable PET bottle. In comparison to its reusable glass substitute, the sustainable bottle is said to lower carbon emissions by roughly 30% and bottle weight by about 90%.
- In February 2022, the purchase of Canyon Plastics Inc., a California-based package moulder, was announced by VPET USA LLC of Fontana, California, a Graham Partners portfolio business. In addition to providing consumer packaged goods including vitamins, nutraceuticals, protein powders, and supplements, Canyon is also a rising producer of specifically tailored products for the aerospace and defence and medical industries.
