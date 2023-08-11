Authentication and Brand Protection Market Share to Reach $6.68 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 9% CAGR with Bar Codes Segment Driving Growth During 2022–2030 | The Insight Partners

Pune, India., Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Authentication and Brand Protection Market Size Report, Share, Revenue, Growth Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2030 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component, Technology, Application, and Geography”, the global authentication and brand protection market is projected to grow from USD 3.34 Billion in 2022 to USD 6.68 Billion by 2030; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2030.





Download Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00009317/







The US, Canada, and Mexico have the presence of many manufacturers and product developers. The demand for authentication and brand protection products from manufacturers is notably higher in the region owing to the availability of a large number of counterfeit products. Additionally, various product manufacturers in the US spend substantial amounts on maintaining the confidentiality of sensitive information about their products and safeguarding the valuation of their brands. Besides, US-manufactured products have significant visibility across different countries worldwide. All these factors necessitate authentication products to protect the brand and company image.

Manufacturers in the US have easy access to bar codes and software that can be used to protect their products from forgery. The demand for overt authentication solutions is considerably high among end users, and the same trend is expected to continue over the years owing to the rapid growth of industries in the region. On the other hand, the manufacturing sector is slowly growing in Canada and Mexico, and there is a lower demand for advanced solutions and products from manufacturing facilities, compared to the US. Hence, these countries present a noticeable scope for the expansion of the authentication and brand protection solutions market. Manufacturing companies in these two countries invest significant amounts in advanced privacy products, which can be associated with the authentication and brand protection market growth.





Authentication and Brand Protection Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 3.34 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 6.68 Billion by 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 230 No. of Tables 96 No. of Charts & Figures 78 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Component, Technology, Application, and Geography





Browse key market insights spread across 230 pages with 96 list of tables & 78 list of figures from the report, "Authentication and Brand Protection Market Forecast to 2030 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Component (Overt, Covert, Forensic, and Digital), Technology (Security Printing & Tamper Proof Labels, Security Inks & Coatings, OVDS and Holograms, Unique Codes, Bar Codes, RFID, Authentication ICs, and Others), Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Medical, Chemical, Food & Beverage, Tobacco, and Others), and Geography" in detail along with the table of contents: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/authentication-and-brand-protection-market/







Authentication and Brand Protection Market Analysis: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Avery Dennison Corporation, Authentic Vision, AlpVision SA, Applied DNA Sciences, and Giesecke+Devrient are among the leading companies profiled in the authentication and brand protection market report. Several other essential authentication and brand protection market players were analyzed for a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem. The report provides detailed market insights, which help the key players strategize their market growth. A few of the key developments in the authentication and brand protection market are mentioned below.

In 2023: Authentic Vision, a leading provider of mobile authentication solutions, announced closing a €5.55 million Series C funding round to drive and accelerate business growth. Key investors include the company’s existing investors such as Custos Privatstiftung (Austria) and Dolby Family Ventures (US), new investors such as Joint Effects LLC (US), and key high-net-worth business angels managed by Smart Family Office (Austria).



In 2021: Authentix, AJCL Private Limited, and MITAS Corporation finalized a license agreement with the Federal Board of Revenue of Pakistan to execute a track & trace system for cement, tobacco, fertilizers, and sugar. The scope of this agreement includes helping domestic manufacturers and importers to use secure and digitized tax stamps for each product distributed in Pakistan.





Development of Integrated Solutions to Provide Lucrative Opportunities for Authentication and Brand Protection Market Growth During Forecast Period:

The authentication and brand protection market is highly fragmented with the presence of numerous players. Also, many of these companies are offering fractional solutions in the market. Therefore, the demand for end-to-end holistic solutions, providing a combination of systems that can effectively authenticate, track & trace, and serve, is rising. The increasing use of mobile apps for scanning codes also creates immense growth opportunities in the overall market. Companies are also providing end-to-end online solutions to monitor intellectual property violations, including patent and design violations and trademark or brand infringements. For instance, in April 2023, Amazon launched the Anti-Counterfeiting Exchange (ACX) as an initiative to tackle counterfeit goods on the Amazon platform. Using a third-party database, ACX permits retail stores and Amazon marketplace sellers to track and label counterfeit products. In August 2022, Giesecke + Devrient (G+D) developed a new authentication solution to tackle issues such as counterfeiting, and product and brand piracy.

In developing economies, the timely identification of counterfeit violations proves to be helpful due to the presence of more unorganized sectors. Further, HID Global, a security identity product manufacturer based in the US, has developed HID Trusted Tag Services to allow brands to discretely embed and cryptographically secure NFC/RFID tags in final products. Moreover, cloud authentication helps businesses digitally verify final goods, protect supply chains, and engage with buyers. Authentix is another company offering brand protection technology to authenticate products while protecting high-value brands and consumers' health. Honeywell International, Infineon Technologies, Data Dot Technology Ltd, and AlpVision are also providing integrated solutions. The burgeoning availability of such integrated products is likely to provide notable opportunities to the authentication and brand protection market players.





Buy Premium Copy of Authentication and Brand Protection Market Growth Report (2022-2030) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00009317/







Authentication and Brand Protection Market: Segmental Overview

The authentication and brand protection market, by component, is segmented into Overt, Covert, Forensic and Digital. The overt segment held the largest share of the market in 2022. The digital segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the authentication and brand protection market during the forecast period. Based on technology, the authentication and brand protection market is segmented into Security Printing & Tamper-Proof Labels, Security Inks & Coatings, OVDs And Holograms, Unique Codes, Bar Codes, RFID, Authentication IVs and others. The bar codes segment held the largest share of the authentication and brand protection market size in 2022. Further, the authentication ICs segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. In terms of application, the authentication and brand protection market is classified into Medical, Automotive, Food & Beverage, Chemical, Consumer Electronics, Tobacco, Others. The food & beverage segment held the largest share of the market in 2022. The consumer electronics segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the authentication and brand protection market during the forecast period.





Go through further research published by The Insight Partners: (Purchase with 10% Instant Discount):

Authentication Services Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis



Authentication Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis



3D Secure Authentication Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis



Passive Authentication Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis



Hardware OTP Token Authentication Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis





About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/authentication-and-brand-protection-market/

