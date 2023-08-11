Premier Diamond-Powered Web3 Ecosystem, KimberLite Announces IDO Launch Phase

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KimberLite, a first-of-its-kind diamond-powered web3 ecosystem designed to revolutionize the billion-dollar industry, has announced its IDO (Initial DEX Offering) launch phase. The project will partner with three of the top launchpads such as frontline protocol for users and developers, Gempad, full-range service platform, Gagarin, and IXIR Pad. A total of $300K ($100k each) is the target raise for this IDO round. And 100% of the funds will be locked safely to create maximum liquidity.





The IDO sale price is set at $0.20. And the KimberLite Token, $KIMBER, will list on the PancakeSwap DEX for an initial price of $0.22. Once the IDO launch phase is over, the project will immediately kick off the IEO (Initial Exchange Offering) round in partnership with CoinStore.

The KimberLite Project

A subsidiary of BSR Global Group, KimberLite is at the vertex of the web3 revolution and aims to democratize the diamond industry by delivering an unprecedented, one-of-a-kind utility token, a mobile wallet, an NFT marketplace, and a unique gaming experience. The project simplifies the diamond industry by introducing simple yet absent concepts like seamless settlements, affordable transfers, and instant P2P payments. These new features will dispel, on a grander scale, incumbent industry problems, setting it on the path of unparalleled growth.

KimberLite was originally minted in 2022 and since then has committed to modernizing the annual $87 billion industry by integrating web3 technology and a suite of advanced systems. $KIMBER will eliminate currency exchange disputes. Consequently pioneering a new era of instant global payments in addition to cheaper transactions.

NFT Marketplace, P2E Game, & Live Pre-sale

KimberLite will develop and launch specific products such as an NFT marketplace and a P2E gaming ecosystem. The KimberMarket will provide NFTs backed by real diamonds held in secure storage vaults. Proper ownership documentation, instant conversion to physical assets, and complimentary doorstep delivery are some additional features of KimberMarket. KimberLite will also introduce a unique, adventurous, and incredibly rewarding P2E game where players can earn as much as $50K worth of diamonds. KimberRush will revolutionize blockchain-based gaming, introducing a concept where gamers can earn physical assets that can be seamlessly converted to virtual and fiat currencies.

With the Kimber Wallet and other exciting products set to be rolled out by the team, per the project roadmap, the token pre-sale is still live. Investors can purchase $KIMBER before the IDO launch for $0.17 - an incredible profit before the scheduled listing.

About KimberLite

KimberLite is the world's first diamond-powered web3 ecosystem that aims to democratize the billion-dollar industry by introducing new concepts and dispelling existing problems. The project will also launch exciting features and products as it seeks to become a comprehensive platform for the diamond industry.

