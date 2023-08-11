Wholesale Voice Carrier Market Share to Reach $31.75 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 4.6% CAGR with Leased Network Segment Driving Growth During 2021–2028 | The Insight Partners

Pune, India., Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Wholesale Voice Carrier Market Size Report, Share, Revenue, Growth Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Service, Transmission Network, Technology, and Geography”, the global wholesale voice carrier market is expected to grow from USD 23.13 billion in 2021 to USD 31.75 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021–2028. The surge in the utilization of network-based voice calling services and applications, and rise in the need for calling services. However, the increasing cases of fraudulent voice traffic is expected hinder the growth of the market.





China has emerged as a dominant player in the wholesale voice carrier market. It is mainly driven by several key factors contributing to its market dominance. China's sheer population size and status as the world's largest telecommunications market have played a significant role in its dominance. With a population exceeding 1.4 billion, there is a substantial demand for voice communication services in China. The country's vast domestic market provides ample opportunities for wholesale voice carriers to cater to the needs of service providers, enterprises, and end-users. China has made significant investments in telecommunications infrastructure and technology. The government has implemented initiatives to expand and modernize its telecom networks. This mainly includes deploying high-speed fiber-optic networks and advancing 4G and 5G technologies. This robust infrastructure is a foundation for the international wholesale voice carrier market by providing reliable connectivity and efficient voice termination services.

Moreover, China's thriving manufacturing sector and status as a global hub for electronics and telecommunications equipment production have contributed to its dominance in the wholesale voice carrier market. The country produces a vast array of telecom equipment, including switches, routers, and network devices, which are integral to the operation of wholesale voice carrier networks. Having a local supply chain for equipment and components gives Chinese wholesale voice carriers a competitive advantage in terms of cost-effectiveness and access to the latest technology. Furthermore, China's favorable business environment and supportive policies have fostered the growth of wholesale voice carrier services. The government has implemented regulations and initiatives to promote the development of the telecom industry, encourage innovation, and attract investments. This supportive environment has allowed Chinese wholesale voice carriers to thrive and expand their domestic and international operations.





Wholesale Voice Carrier Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 23.13 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by USD 31.75 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 4.6% during 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 165 No. of Tables 83 No. of Charts & Figures 81 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Service, Transmission Network, and Technology





Wholesale Voice Carrier Market Analysis: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

AT&T Inc., BICS SA/NA, BT Group, DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG, IDT Corporation, Tata Communication, TELEFÓNICA S.A., Lumen Technologies, VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS, INC., and ORANGE S.A. are a few of the key companies operating in the international wholesale voice carrier market. The market leaders in the international wholesale voice carrier market focus on new product launches, expansion and diversification, and acquisition strategies, which allow them to access prevailing business opportunities.



In April 2020: Tofane Global acquired NOS International Carrier Services, a subsidiary of NOS, a leading communications and entertainment group in Portugal. The deal strengthens iBASIS’ footprint in Portuguese-speaking markets, including Portugal, Brazil, Angola, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Mozambique, East Timor, Macau, Sao Tome, and Principe.



In February 2020: BICS SA/NA joined the SMART Africa Alliance to support the alliance’s One Africa Network project. The One Africa Network project aims to reduce roaming charges in member states.





Expansion of VoIP and Cloud Communication Provides Lucrative Opportunities for international Wholesale Voice Carrier Market:

Expanding Voice over IP (VoIP) and cloud communication presents significant international wholesale voice carrier market opportunities. With the growing adoption of VoIP services and cloud-based communication platforms, wholesale voice carriers can be crucial in providing efficient voice termination services and interconnectivity. The increasing popularity of VoIP services allows wholesale voice carriers to meet the rising demand for voice termination over IP networks. They can leverage their call routing, interconnection, and quality assurance expertise to ensure reliable and high-quality voice communication. Wholesale voice carriers enable service providers and enterprises to take advantage of the cost-effectiveness and flexibility of VoIP technology while maintaining excellent call quality and connectivity. As cloud communication platforms rely on voice services for real-time communication features, wholesale voice carriers can provide voice termination services to connect these platforms with traditional telephony networks or other IP-based networks. By offering seamless interconnectivity, wholesale voice carriers empower businesses and individuals using cloud communication platforms to communicate effortlessly with external parties. It also help in expanding their reach and enhancing collaboration.



Moreover, the scalability and agility of cloud communication platforms create opportunities for wholesale voice carriers, to offer flexible and scalable voice termination solutions. As businesses and organizations increasingly rely on cloud-based solutions, wholesale voice carriers can adapt their services to meet the dynamic needs of these platforms. This flexibility allows wholesale voice carriers to serve various customers, from small businesses to large enterprises, and support their evolving communication requirements. Furthermore, wholesale voice carriers can explore partnerships and integration with cloud communication providers to enhance their service offerings. Collaborating with cloud communication platforms enables wholesale voice carriers to leverage their technological capabilities and customer base. This will also help in providing seamless integration, enhanced features, and a comprehensive communication solution for businesses.





Wholesale Voice Carrier Market: Segmental Overview

Based on services, the wholesale voice carrier market is segmented into Voice termination, Interconnect billing, and Fraud management. The voice termination segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, whereas the fraud management segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on transmission network, the wholesale voice carrier market is bifurcated into Owned network and Leased network. The leased network segment held the largest share of the wholesale voice carrier market in 2020 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. By Technology, the market is bifurcated into VoIP and Traditional switching. The VoIP segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, and is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.





