Supply Chain Management Market to Cross USD 62.20 Billion by 2030 Driven by Digital Transformation and Industry 4.0 Coupled with Emphasis on Data-Driven Decision Making | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “As per the SNS Insider report, the Supply Chain Management Market was valued at approximately US$ 26.8 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to achieve a valuation of around US$ 62.20 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% from 2023 to 2030.”

Supply Chain Management Market Overview

Supply Chain Management (SCM) is a critical discipline that orchestrates the end-to-end flow of goods, information, and finances across various interconnected stages, from the raw material sources to the final consumer. It is a multifaceted approach that ensures products are efficiently produced, delivered, and distributed while optimizing costs, quality, and customer satisfaction. At its core, SCM aims to streamline and enhance the entire supply chain ecosystem by promoting collaboration, visibility, and responsiveness among different stakeholders.

Market Analysis

The surge in e-commerce and the rise of omnichannel retailing have imposed new complexities on supply chains. Meeting customer demands for seamless shopping experiences and swift deliveries necessitates robust supply chain networks that can efficiently manage order fulfillment, inventory management, and last-mile delivery. Consumers' growing awareness of environmental and social issues has prompted companies to adopt sustainable and ethical practices throughout their supply chains. This has led to the incorporation of eco-friendly materials, reduced carbon footprints, fair labor practices, and transparent sourcing. SCM solutions are leveraged to track and validate these practices, thus driving supply chain management market growth.

Get a Sample Report of Supply Chain Management Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3110

Major Players Included in this Report are:

SAP

IBM Corporation

Blue Yonder Group, Inc.

Kinaxis

BluJay

Manhattan Associates, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Epicor Software Corporation

Zycus

Highjump.

Infor

OMP & Other Players

Impact of Recession on Supply Chain Management Market Growth

The impact of a recession on the supply chain management market is profound, touching every aspect of the industry. From demand fluctuations and inventory management to supplier relationships and risk mitigation, supply chain professionals are tasked with navigating a complex landscape. By prioritizing cost optimization, resilience-building, and innovation, businesses can weather the storm of economic downturns and emerge stronger on the other side.

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War

The Russia-Ukraine war has introduced a new set of challenges and uncertainties to the supply chain management market. Organizations are adapting by diversifying their supply chains, adopting advanced technologies, and reevaluating their strategies to navigate through the complexities of the conflict. Flexibility, resilience, and proactive planning have become critical attributes for supply chain managers in these tumultuous times.

Supply Chain Management Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 26.8 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 62.20 Bn CAGR CAGR of 11.1% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Supply Chain Management Market: Key Segmentation • By Component (Solution (Transportation management system, Warehouse management system, Supply chain planning, Procurement and sourcing, Manufacturing execution system), Service (Professional Services, Managed Services))

• By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, SMEs)

• By Deployment (On-premises, Cloud-based)

• By Industry Vertical (Retail and consumer goods, Healthcare and pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, Food and beverages, Transportation and logistics, Automotive, Others) Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • SMEs are increasingly utilizing cloud supply chain management.

Key Regional Developments

In North America, the supply chain management market is driven by technological advancements and the presence of numerous established companies. The Asia-Pacific region boasts a rapidly expanding market driven by its burgeoning manufacturing sector and rapid urbanization. With countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations playing a pivotal role in global production, there is a heightened demand for efficient supply chain solutions to manage complex cross-border logistics and maintain product quality.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Supply Chain Management Market, Enquiry Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3110

Key Takeaway from Supply Chain Management Market Study

The Transportation Management System (TMS) segment stands as a technological beacon, illuminating the path towards streamlined logistics and enhanced operational efficiency. TMS solutions are equipped with advanced route optimization, real-time tracking, and data-driven decision-making capabilities.

The Retail and Consumer Goods segment emerges as a formidable force, driven by the inexorable demands of modern consumers. This sector encompasses a wide array of products, ranging from electronics to clothing, each with distinct supply chain intricacies.

Recent Developments Related to Supply Chain Management Market

In a significant stride towards revolutionizing the realm of supply chain management, Kavida AI has recently raised an impressive $1.1 million in funding. This infusion of capital is set to propel the development and integration of their cutting-edge solution, which leverages the power of ChatGPT's advanced AI technology.

has recently raised an impressive $1.1 million in funding. This infusion of capital is set to propel the development and integration of their cutting-edge solution, which leverages the power of ChatGPT's advanced AI technology. In a strategic move aimed at enhancing its supply chain efficiency, SUBARU has recently forged a partnership with Kinaxis, a global leader in supply chain management solutions. This collaboration marks a significant step forward for SUBARU's automotive business, as it seeks to streamline its operations and ensure the smooth flow of materials.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Supply Chain Management Market Segmentation, By Component

9. Supply Chain Management Market Segmentation, By Enterprise Size

10. Supply Chain Management Market Segmentation, By Deployment

11. Supply Chain Management Market Segmentation, By Industry Vertical

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company Profile

14. Competitive Landscape

15. USE Cases and Best Practices

16. Conclusion

Buy Single-User PDF of Supply Chain Management Market Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3110

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominate the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Access Complete Report Details@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/supply-chain-management-market-3110