Player Tracking System Market to Surpass 10.6 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Increasing Emphasis on Tracking and Monitoring

Westford,USA, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, a substantial amount of data is generated, specifically focused on player performance and fitness variables as wearable technologies become increasingly prevalent in sports. These wearable devices capture metrics such as heart rate, speed, and acceleration, providing valuable insights into the physical capabilities of players in the player tracking system market .

Player tracking systems have revolutionized monitoring and analyzing player performance in various sports. These systems offer real-time metrics, positional data, and video footage of each player, providing valuable insights for performance enhancement in the player tracking system market.

Prominent Players in Player Tracking System Market

Zebra Technologies

Catapult Sports

STATSports

ChyronHego

STATS

Kinexon

Polar

Playgineering

Sonda Sports

JOHAN Sports

SPT Group Pty Ltd

Xampion

Exelio

Q-Track

Advanced sports analytics

Sports Performance Tracking

Team Sports are Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the Rising Usage of Electronic Tracking Systems

The team sports segment emerged as the dominant player in the player tracking system market, holding the largest market share. This segment encompasses various team sports, including football, rugby, basketball, and others. Among these team games, football stands out with the largest market share, indicating its popularity and global appeal. In a significant development, the International Football Association Board authorized the usage of electronic tracking systems in 2022.

The markets in North America claim a rich sports culture in the player tracking system market, encompassing a wide array of popular sports such as soccer, rugby, hockey, basketball, baseball, and more. Among these, American football has emerged as one of the most beloved and widely followed sports in the United States. The passion for football permeates all levels of American society, captivating millions of fans and generating immense excitement from high school football to college sports and professional leagues.

Wearables Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due tothe Rising Adoption and Popularity of Smartwatches

Wearables segment in the player tracking system market is divided into various categories, including smart glasses, smartwatches and fitness bands, and vests. Among these solutions, the wearables segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share, indicating widespread adoption and popularity. Moreover, the optical segment within the wearables category is projected to exhibit the highest CAGRduring the forecast period.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific are projected to witness the highest CAGR in the player tracking system market. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including the widespread adoption of smart devices and the anticipated integration of cutting-edge technologies in the sports industry. In addition, as the region continues to embrace digital advancements, there is a growing focus on leveraging technology to enhance sports experiences and attract a larger audience.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the player tracking system market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Player Tracking System Market

Stats Perform introduced a new series of advanced football metrics with the launch of live Opta Vision data feeds for the football season 2022. Opta Vision represents a significant advancement in sports data, merging the industry-leading Opta event data with tracking data to create a comprehensive dataset. This integration allows for the delivery of richer performance insights to professional teams.

Recently, Catapult and Champion Data entered into a multi-year deal to supply performance analysis solutions to the Australian Football League (AFL). Teams across the AFL, AFLW, and AFL Pathways will utilize Catapult's vector devices to make data-driven decisions to enhance player performance.

Key Questions Answered in Player Tracking System Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

