mHealth Solutions Market is Expected to Reach $395.0 Billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The mHealth solutions industry is poised for remarkable growth in the near future, driven by rapid advancements in mobile technology, healthcare digitization, and the increasing demand for accessible and personalized healthcare services. With the proliferation of smartphones, wearable devices, and IoT-enabled medical devices, individuals are gaining unprecedented control over their health management through real-time monitoring, virtual consultations, and health-focused mobile applications. This transformative shift towards patient-centric care not only empowers individuals to take charge of their well-being but also offers healthcare providers new avenues to deliver efficient, remote, and data-driven healthcare solutions. As regulations and data security measures continue to evolve, and as the benefits of mHealth become more evident in terms of improved patient outcomes and reduced healthcare costs, the industry is on the cusp of a dynamic era where technology and healthcare converge to redefine the way we perceive and access medical services.
mHealth Solutions market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $119.5 Billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $395.0 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 27.0% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The factors driving market growth include Increasing utilization of connected devices and mHealth apps to manage chronic diseases, and shift towards patient-centric healthcare delivery. However, the lack of data security and concerns regarding data theft and healthcare fraud, and authenticity and reliability issues are challenging the market growth during the forecast period.
mHealth Solutions Market Scope:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Revenue in 2023
|$119.5 Billion
|Estimated Value by 2028
|$395.0 Billion
|Growth Rate
|Poised to grow at a CAGR of 27.0%
|Market Size Available for
|2021–2028
|Forecast Period
|2023–2028
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD Billion)
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|Segments Covered
|Product & Services, End user, and region
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa
|Report Highlights
|Updated financial information / product portfolio of players
|Key Market Opportunities
|Growing adoption of mHealth solutions in other mobile platforms
|Key Market Drivers
|Growing penetration of 4G & 5G networks to ensure uninterrupted healthcare
mHealth Solutions market major players covered in the report, such as:
- Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)
- Medtronic plc (Ireland)
- Johnson & Johnson (US)
- Omron Healthcare Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- Cerner Corporation (US)
- Apple Inc. (US)
- AliveCor Inc. (US)
- AirStrip Technologies (US)
- Athenahealth Inc. (US)
- iHealth Lab Inc. (US)
- AT&T Inc. (US)
- AgaMatrix Inc. (US)
- Cisco Systems Inc. (US)
- Fitbit Inc. (US)
- Vodafone Group Plc (UK)
- Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (US)
- OSP Labs (US)
- SoftServe (US)
- Garmin Ltd. (US)
- Dexcom Inc. (US)
- Tunstall Healthcare (UK)
- Teladoc Health Inc. (US)
- ZTE Corporation (China)
- Omada Health (US)
- My Mhealth Limited (UK)
- and Among Others
The study categorizes the mHealth Solutions market based on product & services, end user at regional and global level.
mHealth Solutions Market, By Product & Service
- mHealth Apps
- Healthcare Apps
- Chronic care management apps
- Mental health & behavioral disorder management apps
- Diabetes management apps
- Blood pressure & ECG monitoring apps
- Cancer management apps
- Other chronic care management apps
- General health & fitness apps
- Health tracking apps
- Obesity & weight management apps
- Fitness & nutrition apps
- Medication management apps
- Women’s health apps
- Pregnancy apps
- Breastfeeding apps
- Fertility apps
- Other women’s health apps
- Personal health record apps
- Other healthcare apps
- Medical Apps
- Patient management & monitoring apps
- Medical reference apps
- Communication & consulting apps
- Continuing medical education apps
- Connected Medical devices
- Vital Signs Monitoring Devices
- Blood pressure monitors
- Blood glucose meters
- ECG/heart rate monitors
- Pulse oximeters
- Peak flow meters
- Sleep apnea monitors
- Multiparameter trackers
- Fetal monitoring devices
- Neurological monitoring devices
- Other connected medical devices
- mHealth Services
- Remote monitoring services
- Diagnosis & Consultation services
- Treatment services
- Healthcare system strengthening services
- Fitness & wellness services
- Prevention services
mHealth Solutions Market, By End User
- Healthcare Providers
- Healthcare Payers
- Patients/Consumers
- Other end users
Global mHealth Solutions Market, by region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- RoE
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- RoAPAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- RoLATAM
- Middle East & Africa
The key stakeholders in the mHealth Solutions market include:
- Healthcare application developers
- Medical device vendors
- Mobile network providers
- Connectivity providers
- Mobile platform developers
- Insurance providers (payers)
- Healthcare institutions (hospitals, medical schools, and outpatient clinics)
- Research and consulting firms
- Research institutes
- Contract research organizations (CROs)
- Contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs)
- Venture capitalists
Recent Developments:
- In February 2023 Vodafone (UK) partnered with Charité Berlin, Leipzig University Hospital (Berlin).The collaboration with Charité Berlin (one of Europe’s largest university hospitals), Leipzig University Hospital, and 16 other leading research and medical experts across Germany enabled Vodafone to explore future medical applications using 6G
- In January 2023 Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands) partnered with Masimo (US). The partnership aimed to augment patient monitoring capabilities in home telehealth applications with the Masimo W1 advanced health-tracking watch.
- In January 2023, Garmin (US) launched Instinct Crossover in India, which delivers Garmin’s full suite of wellness features, including Sleep Score and Advanced Sleep Monitoring, and Health Monitoring activities.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) of mHealth Solutions Market:
1. Which are the top industry players in the global mHealth Solutions market?
The top market players in the global healthcare IT market include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Johnson & Johnson (US), OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd. (Japan), Cerner Corporation (US), Apple, Inc. (US), AliveCor, Inc. (US), AirStrip Technologies (US), athenahealth, Inc. (US), iHealth Lab Inc. (US), AT&T Inc. (US), AgaMatrix, Inc. (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Fitbit Inc. (US), OSP Labs (US), SoftServe (US), Garmin, Ltd. (US), Dexcom, Inc. (US), Tunstall Healthcare (UK), Teladoc Health, Inc. (US), ZTE Corporation (China), and My mHealth Limited (UK).
2. Which products & services have been included in the mHealth Solutions market report?
This report contains the following mHealth Solutions products & services:
- mHealth Apps
- Connected Medical Devices
- mHealth services
3. Which geographical region is dominating in the global mHealth Solutions market?
The global mHealth Solutions market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America holds the largest share and APAC registers the highest growth during the forecast period.
4. Which end user segments have been included in the mHealth Solutions market report?
The report contains the following end user segments:
- Providers
- Patients/Consumers
- Payers
- Other End Users
5. What is the total CAGR expected to be recorded for the silicon battery market during 2023-2028?
The CAGR is expected to record a CAGR of 27.0% from 2023-2028
Report Objectives:
- To define, describe, segment, and forecast the mHealth solutions market by product & service, end user, and region
- To provide detailed information about the factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)
- To analyze micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall mHealth solutions market
- To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players
- To forecast the size of the mHealth solutions market in five main regions (along with their respective key countries): North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa
- To profile the key players in the mHealth solutions market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies2 and market shares.
- To track and analyze competitive developments such as acquisitions, product launches, expansions, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, investments, joint ventures, sales contracts, and R&D activities of the leading players in the mHealth solutions market
- To benchmark players within the mHealth solutions market using the Competitive Leadership Mapping framework, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business strategy, market share, and product offering
