Report: 79% of Creators Believe AI-Generated Music Is Good Enough Already

DOVER, DELAWARE, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mubert, a company that has been pioneering AI-generated Music since 2017, conducted a survey to study creators, artists, and adopters that are pushing forward the development of AI-Generated Music.

Creators consume derivative Music to accompany content, such as streams, shows, and podcasts, which they produce within the Creator Economy.

Artists compose audio works that serve as a unique input, from which neural networks produce derivative Music. It secures the quality and legitimacy of the derivative Music.

Adopters assess the technology and whether or not AI music suits their various needs. They are able to evaluate its quality objectively.



In its study of well-versed professionals, Mubert discovered the role that AI Music plays with respect to their earnings from content and making music. Their perception of the quality of AI Music and ways to improve it were also in the scope of the survey:

Mubert revealed that 51.4% of creators are just starting to earn money on AI-accompanied content (shows, streams, etc.), and have a modest revenue. It constitutes a major source of income for only 4.5% of creators. Rather, input music for AI is being written mostly by highly skilled musicians who are used to making Music for a living (42%). 67% of these see AI music as an opportunity to increase their income.

In terms of quality, Artists and Adopters rate it largely unsatisfactorily (25% and 43% respectively consider it to be not good enough). Surprisingly, however, 40% of Creators view it unequivocally positively, and 39% believe it suits their goals.

Nevertheless, 49% of creators would like to see an improvement in the quality of AI music hooks, structure, and musical ideas. 66% of Adopters are approaching AI-Generated Music to check its quality. However, in the future, 48% of them would consider utilizing it as a source of income.

However, this does not prevent them from listening to AI music for relaxation, to focus, or workout: it meets the requirements for 35% of creators and 21% of artists.

“The vast majority of shows, podcasts, and streams require an accompaniment of legal Music, so the field of royalty-free AI-generated Music will grow in line with the robust pace of the Creator Economy itself. Inevitable monetization will set high standards for AI music. With this in-depth study of creators and artists, we are creating a clear path and vision for its future development, which has to lie predominantly not through tech, but through emotions,” said Paul Zgordan, Co-CEO of Mubert.

The evolution of AI Music will be driven by growing interest in content. According to Goldman Sachs’s predictions , the Creator Economy is set to roughly double in size over the next five years, from $250 billion currently, to $480 billion by 2027. The vast majority of shows, podcasts and streams require an accompaniment of legal Music, so the field of royalty-free AI-generated Music will grow correspondingly.





About Mubert

Mubert , a pioneer in AI-enabled music since 2017, creates high-quality royalty-free Music on demand. The Company enables creators to accompany their content with an appropriate and royalty-free soundtrack. Mubert allows agencies, bloggers, streamers, and companies to generate unique music tracks in 150+ genres based on a text query, and the tracks can last several hours. In 2023, Mubert’s users generated 100 million AI tracks and streams.

Mubert's core AI technology is also available via API with its own paying customers. The Company's works meet all legal and royalty requirements, owing to its established relationships with music creators. These musicians contribute to derivative content by topping up its AI's input and are paid for their contributions.

