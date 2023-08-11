Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market to Surpass 9.5 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Increasing Geriatric Population

Westford USA, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the pressure ulcers treatment market is expected to experience significant growth in the owing to various factors. One of the key drivers is the substantial rise in the geriatric population, particularly those with disabilities, who are at a higher risk of developing pressure ulcers. Additionally, there has been a rapid increase in the prevalence of pressure ulcers globally, leading to a greater demand for effective treatment options.

Pressure ulcers, commonly called bedsores, are detrimental injuries when prolonged pressure and shearing forces on the skin and underlying tissues occur. These ulcers typically affect areas of the body with prominent bony and muscular structures, such as the back, buttocks, tailbone, heels, elbows, shoulders, and ankles. They can cause significant morbidity and mortality, particularly among individuals with impaired sensation, inadequate nutrition, concurrent medical conditions, and extended periods of immobility in the pressure ulcers treatment market.

Wound Care is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the Rising Significant Investments in the Development of New Wound Care Dressings

Wound care dressing segment is poised to dominate the market and exhibit rapid growth in the pressure ulcers treatment market during the forecast period. These dressings serve as essential treatment options and facilitate healing for conditions such as pressure ulcers. Key market players are making significant investments in developing and introducing new wound care dressings, further propelling the growth of this segment. Additionally, the cost-effectiveness of wound care dressings compared to other treatment options drives their adoption.

The markets in North America held a significant share of 60% in the pressure ulcers treatment market, and this dominance is projected to continue throughout the forecast period. These regions have witnessed increasing investments by key market leaders in research and development, clinical trials, and pilot tests for innovative pressure ulcer treatment solutions.

Hospital Inpatient Settings Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to the Increasing Prevalence of Pressure Ulcers

Hospital inpatient settings segment emerged as the dominant market share in pressure ulcers treatment market, primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of pressure ulcers in inpatient settings, particularly in intensive care units (ICUs), along with a rise in chronic diseases. Recognizing the critical need for effective treatment options, healthcare providers have been actively working towards enhancing bed sore treatment in hospital inpatient settings.

Regional markets in the Europe contributed one-third of the total revenue, highlighting its significant share. Key players in this pressure ulcers treatment market are collaborating with government organizations to address the healthcare burden on governments and patients.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the pressure ulcers treatment market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market

Recently, Smith+Nephew, a leading medical technology company, unveiled the findings of a real-world study conducted in Spain. The study showcased the positive impact of switching to ALLEVYN LIFE Foam Dressings in a community setting. ALLEVYN LIFE Foam Dressings significantly reduced dressing change frequency and weekly dressing costs while improving treatment satisfaction for clinicians and patients.

Axis Biosolutions recently achieved European CE mark approval for their advanced wound care product called MAxiCel. This innovative product is designed to address the needs of various chronic wounds, including pressure ulcers.

Key Questions Answered in Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

