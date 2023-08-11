Industrial Cloud Platform Market Insights | CAGR 32.3% Leading to USD 7,679.70 Mn By 2030

New York, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the research report "Global Industrial Cloud Platform Market " by Reports Insights, the market's value reached USD 831.7 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 7,679.70 Mn by 2030, exhibiting a remarkable CAGR of 32.3%.

The industrial cloud platform market is expected to grow rapidly in the due to the growing adoption of Industry 4.0, the increased demand for real-time data insights, the need for cost-effective and scalable solutions, regulatory compliance requirements, and the growing demand from emerging economies. Industrial cloud platforms are a type of cloud computing platform that is specifically designed for industrial applications. They offer a secure and scalable platform for storing, processing, and analyzing data from connected devices.



Get Sample Report @ https://www.insightsleader.com/sample-request/industrial-cloud-platform-market

The industrial cloud platform market is segmented by solution, platform, and end-user industry. The solution segment is further divided into software and services. The software segment is expected to grow at a faster rate than the services segment, due to the increasing demand for pre-configured and ready-to-use software solutions.

The platform segment is further divided into public, private, and hybrid. The public platform segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate, due to the low cost of entry and the ease of use. The private platform segment is expected to grow at a slower rate, due to the high cost of implementation and maintenance.

The end-user industry segment is further divided into manufacturing, energy, transportation, and others. The manufacturing segment is expected to be the largest market for industrial cloud platforms, due to the large amount of data generated by connected devices in manufacturing plants.

Industrial Cloud Platform Market Outlook:

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 7,679.70 Million Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 32.3% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players IBM, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Google Cloud, Salesforce, Inc., Oracle, SAP, GE DIGITAL, Bosch Global Software Technologies Private Limited, ABB, Rockwell Automation By Component Solution

- Data Centers

- Servers

- Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition (SCADA)

- Distributed Control System (DCS)

- Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

- Others

- Data Centers - Servers - Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition (SCADA) - Distributed Control System (DCS) - Manufacturing Execution System (MES) - Others Services

- Professional Services

- Managed Services By Service Model Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Software as a Service (SaaS) By Deployment Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Community Cloud By Application Asset Performance Management (APM)

Operations Performance Management (OPM)

Supply Chain Management

Engineering and Design

Inventory Management

Customer Relationship Management

Others

Get Full Report & TOC @ https://www.insightsleader.com/industrial-cloud-platform-market/

Industrial Cloud Platform Market Growth Drivers:

The increasing adoption of Industry 4.0: Industry 4.0 is the fourth industrial revolution, which is characterized by the use of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and the Internet of Things (IoT) to automate and digitize manufacturing processes.

Industry 4.0 is the fourth industrial revolution, which is characterized by the use of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and the Internet of Things (IoT) to automate and digitize manufacturing processes. The need for real-time data insights : Industrial cloud platforms can help companies collect and analyze data from connected devices in real time, which can be used to improve decision-making, optimize production processes, and prevent downtime.

: Industrial cloud platforms can help companies collect and analyze data from connected devices in real time, which can be used to improve decision-making, optimize production processes, and prevent downtime. The need for cost-effective and scalable solutions: This is important for industrial companies, which often have large amounts of data to manage.

Restraints:

Security concerns: Industrial cloud platforms need to be highly secure in order to address these concerns.

Industrial cloud platforms need to be highly secure in order to address these concerns. Lack of standards: There are currently no industry standards for industrial cloud platforms. This can make it difficult for companies to choose the right platform for their needs.

There are currently no industry standards for industrial cloud platforms. This can make it difficult for companies to choose the right platform for their needs. High costs: This could limit the adoption of industrial cloud platforms in some markets.

Industrial Cloud Platform Market Segmentation Details:

By component: The industrial cloud platform market is segmented into software and services. The software segment is further divided into platform software and application software. The platform software segment includes solutions for managing and securing data, applications, and devices. The application software segment includes solutions for specific industrial applications such as manufacturing, energy, and transportation.

By service: The industrial cloud platform market is segmented into professional services and managed services. Professional services include services such as consulting, integration, and training. Managed services include services such as monitoring, maintenance, and support.

By application: The industrial cloud platform market is segmented into manufacturing, energy, transportation, and others. The manufacturing segment is the largest segment of the industrial cloud platform market. This is due to the large amount of data generated by connected devices in manufacturing plants. The energy segment is the second largest segment of the industrial cloud platform market. This is due to the need for real-time data insights to optimize energy production and consumption. The transportation segment is the third largest segment of the industrial cloud platform market. This is due to the need for real-time data insights to improve fleet management and optimize transportation routes.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.insightsleader.com/sample-request/industrial-cloud-platform-market

The Industrial Cloud Platform Market can be segmented based on region into different geographical areas:

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Key highlights for Industrial Cloud Platform Market:

The industrial cloud platform market is expected to grow from USD 831.7 Mn in 2022 to USD 7,679.70 Mn by 2030, at a CAGR of 32.3% during the forecast period.

The manufacturing segment is expected to be the largest market for industrial cloud platforms, followed by the energy and transportation segments.

The public cloud platform segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment, followed by the private cloud platform segment.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.insightsleader.com/sample-request/industrial-cloud-platform-market/

List of Major Global Industrial Cloud Platform Market Players:

IBM

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Google Cloud

Salesforce, Inc.

Oracle

SAP

GE DIGITAL

Bosch Global Software Technologies Private Limited

ABB

Rockwell Automation

Global Industrial Cloud Platform Market Segmentation:

By Component Solution

Data Centers

Servers

Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Others

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Service Model

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Software as a Service (SaaS)

By Deployment

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Community Cloud

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)"

By Application

Asset Performance Management (APM)

Operations Performance Management (OPM)

Supply Chain Management

Engineering and Design

Inventory Management

Customer Relationship Management

Others

By End User

BFSI

Manufacturing

Retail and E-commerce

Government

Healthcare

IT and Telecommunication

Others

Our Related Research Reports here:



Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) Market

KSA LED Market

Hyperscale Data Centre Market

SCADA Market

Predictive Analytics Market

About Insights Leader:

Insights Leader is a data measurement and analytics service provider which gives the most exhaustive and reliable analysis available of global consumers and markets. Our research and competitive landscape allow organizations to record competing evolutions and apply strategies accordingly to set up a rewarding benchmark in the market. We are an intellectual team of experts working together with winning inspirations to create and validate actionable insights that ensure business growth and profitable outcomes.

Contact: