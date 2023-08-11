Synthetic Data Generation Market to Touch USD 1874.11 Million by 2030 as a Result of Rising Data Privacy and Security Concerns Coupled with Emphasis on Domain Adaptation | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “As per the SNS Insider report, the market for Synthetic Data Generation Market reached US$ 165.9 Million in 2022. It is projected to attain US$ 1874.11 Million by 2030, exhibiting a remarkable CAGR of 35.4% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.”

Synthetic Data Generation Market Overview

Synthetic data generation involves creating artificial datasets that mimic the statistical properties and patterns of real data without containing any actual information from the original data sources. It's commonly used when sharing, testing, or training with sensitive or proprietary data isn't feasible or ethical, yet a representative dataset is required. This technique finds applications in various fields, including machine learning, data analysis, and privacy protection. Synthetic data is generated using algorithms that model the underlying distribution and relationships of the original data.

Market Analysis

The synthetic data generation market is experiencing significant growth due to a variety of factors that cater to the needs of industries reliant on data-driven decision-making and machine learning. With increasing regulations like GDPR and CCPA, companies are finding it challenging to share and use real user data for testing and development. Synthetic data offers a solution by allowing them to generate data that mimics real data without compromising privacy. As machine learning models become more complex, they require diverse and large datasets for training. Synthetic data provides a way to generate vast amounts of diverse data, enabling more accurate and robust model training. Many real datasets suffer from class imbalance, where some classes have significantly fewer samples than others. Synthetic data can be used to balance out the dataset and prevent biases in model training.

Get a Sample Report of Synthetic Data Generation Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3255

Major Players Covered in this Report are:

Amazon.com, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Gretel Labs

Mostly AI

NVIDIA Corporation

CVEDIA Inc.

Synthesis AI

IBM Corporation

Datagen

Meta & Other Players

Impact of Recession on Synthetic Data Generation Market Growth

The impact of a recession on the synthetic data generation market is multifaceted. While the immediate effects could lead to reduced demand and constrained R&D budgets, the market's ability to offer efficient solutions, cater to resilient industries, and attract smaller businesses could contribute to its resilience in the long run. As with any industry, adaptability, innovation, and the ability to address evolving market needs will play a crucial role in determining how the market weathers the challenges posed by a recession.

Synthetic Data Generation Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 165.9 Mn Market Size by 2030 US$ 1874.11 Mn CAGR CAGR of 35.4 % From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Synthetic Data Generation Market: Key Segmentation • By Data Type (Tabular Data, Text Data, Image, and Video Data, Others)

• By Application (AI Training and Development, Test Data Management, Data Sharing and Retention, Data Analytics, Others)

• By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Transportation, Logistics, Government, Defense, IT, Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Others) Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • The market for synthetic data production has new growth potential due to the rising demand for IoT and connected devices.

• Increasing demand for data security and privacy, and rising investment in advanced technologies drive the growth of the market.

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War

The Russia-Ukraine war's impact on the synthetic data generation market is nuanced and multifaceted. While challenges stemming from data localization and regulatory scrutiny may arise, opportunities for innovation, increased demand, and ethical considerations could also reshape the landscape. As geopolitical events continue to unfold, the market will likely respond and adapt, revealing the complex interplay between technology trends and global affairs.

Key Regional Developments

The global synthetic data generation market is not only influenced by technological advancements and industry-specific demands but also shaped by regional nuances in terms of regulations, cultural attitudes towards data, and market maturity. The dynamics observed in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America highlight the multifaceted nature of this market's evolution, indicating a promising future where synthetic data will play a pivotal role in enabling data-driven innovation across the globe.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Synthetic Data Generation Market, Enquiry Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3255

Key Takeaway from Synthetic Data Generation Market Study

The convergence of the Tabular Data Segment and the BFSI Segment within the realm of synthetic data generation holds immense promise for the data-driven landscape. As machine learning continues to underpin decision-making processes in finance, the assurance of data integrity and security through synthetic data becomes an indispensable asset.

As technology continues to evolve, organizations that invest in pioneering synthetic data solutions position themselves at the forefront of innovation, driving progress while upholding the tenets of data privacy and security.

Recent Developments Related to Synthetic Data Generation Market

AuraML , a groundbreaking Synthetic Image Data Platform, has recently secured an impressive $230,000 in pre-seed funding from the Indian Angel Network (IAN), a prominent early-stage investment group.

, a groundbreaking Synthetic Image Data Platform, has recently secured an impressive $230,000 in pre-seed funding from the Indian Angel Network (IAN), a prominent early-stage investment group. Introducing Parallel Domain's latest innovation: Data Lab, a groundbreaking self-serve API designed to revolutionize the field of synthetic data generation. This cutting-edge technology empowers businesses across various industries to harness the power of AI-generated data.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Synthetic Data Generation Market, by Data Type

9. Synthetic Data Generation Market, by Application

10. Synthetic Data Generation Market, by Industry Vertical

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company profile

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Use Case and Best Practices

15. Conclusion

Buy Single-User PDF of Synthetic Data Generation Market Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3255

(For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com)

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Access Complete Report Details@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/synthetic-data-generation-market-3255